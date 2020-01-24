Back

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Setting up for Growth from $8,250?

Bitcoin (BTC), as well as most of the top coins, remains located within the descending channel. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the biggest loser - its rate has dropped by almost 5% over the last day.

Meanwhile, the relevant strength of the altcoin market has decreased the dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC). Currently, the market share of the leading crypto is 66%.

The relevant information below for Bitcoin points to the next direction.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $153 207 521 074

  • Price: $8 427,68

  • Volume (24h): $24 759 664 505

  • Change (7d): 0.44%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Do Bulls Have Power For One Move to $9,000?

The price of the first cryptocurrency left the side range on the way to the $8,000-$8,200 region.

The chart shows a breakdown of the $8,460 level which, for a long time, held back the bears. Immediate support is $8,200, and if it does not stand up, the next goal will be the psychological level of $8,000.

To resume growth, the price needs to rise above the $8,750 level, which corresponds to the upper limit of the recent side. Such a maneuver will improve market sentiment and increase the likelihood of retesting marks near $9,200 in the short term. However, a breakthrough of the $8,750 level still seems unlikely, given the picture in other timeframes.

On a larger time frame, the MACD indicator histogram has crossed the zero mark. The intersection of moving averages (MA) with periods 5 and 10 also hints at bearish sentiment. In general, the situation is clearly not in favor of buyers. Respectively, traders might see Bitcoin (BTC) below $8,000 in February.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,412 at press time.

