Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Retest of $7,000 Before Blast to $7,500

This week, Bitcoin (BTC) remains in the $7,200- $6,500 channel. After testing the upper border of the channel on Sunday, the asset headed to the lower border at $6,500. After the retest yesterday morning, it returned above $7,000, where it has held for a day. Market capitalization has almost reached $200 Bln, dominance index - 64%.

The current state of low volatility has positively affected total market capitalization, which has almost reached the $200 Bln mark.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $130 388 788 157

Price: $7,113.39

Volume (24h): $35 519 285 635

Change (24h): 0.67%

This data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Gathering fuel for continued growth

Yesterday, in the morning, a powerful bullish impulse broke through the average price level and restored the BTC/USD pair above the $7,026 level. By the end of the day, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was able to gain a foothold over this level of support, and last night the bulls tried to raise the weekly maximum.

Overnight growth was not supported by large volumes and a local maximum was set in the $7,224 region. In the morning, the price rolled back from the maximum zone.

On the small time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines entered the overbought zone. In the near future, we can expect a rollback to the region of average prices. If the 2H EMA55 provides support, then growth may continue to the ​​$7,300 area.

On the daily timeframe, yesterday's growth to the $7,190 level closed above $7,000 with a full candle. This is indicative of buyer strength. At the moment, this movement is not likely false. That is, it's likely not the usual removal of short positions. The main scenario at the moment is upward. To confirm this, bulls need to keep the price above $6,900 and pass the key resistance level at $7,150. In this case, we can expect a more significant increase to the previous local maximum of $7,459 and higher.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,025 at press time.