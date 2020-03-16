Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Re-test of $4,000 on the Horizon

📈 Price Predictions
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 11:12
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Even though the weekend was bullish for some coins, the new week has started bearish for all of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The main loser has been Tezos (XTZ), losing 16.11% in the past 24 hours.

However, the relatively sideways trend has not positively influenced Bitcoin's (BTC) market share. Its index has remained almost unchanged over the past 7 days, currently amounting to 64%.

Relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $89 764 996 357

  • Price: $4,912.48

  • Volume (24h): $38 023 252 617

  • Change (24h): -6.91%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Failure to stay at $6,000

Yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) tried to break $6,000. However, it failed, having closed the daily candle with a long wick. Over the last day, the leading crypto has lost 7.67% of its value.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin is looking even more bearish after a failed attempt to attain $6,000. Based on the trading volume analysis, there are no active buyers and the rate is slowly approaching the $4,500 mark.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fails to Rally Even After Fed's Massive Rate Cut - READ MORE

Also, this is confirmed by the MACD indicator lines, which are dropping.

On the bigger chart, Bitcoin (BTC) continues trading within the descending channel and the bearish mood has become more powerful with each bounce back. As mentioned above, the daily candle closed with a long wick, which is a very bearish signal. In this case, the long-term trend remains unchanged and traders can expect $4,000 as the nearest strong resistance zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $4,819 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

XRP Price Prediction — Chances for $0.01 Breakout Increase

📈 Price Predictions
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 13:56
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Although XRP has tried to resist the ongoing cryptocurrency market decline for a long time, it is also located in the red zone. The decline over the last week has amounted to almost 35%, which is much less than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which have lost 42% and 47% respectively.

On the other hand, the XRP rate has risen against Bitcoin (BTC). As one can notice, the growth has been significant over the past week.

Relevant data for XRP is below.

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $5 926 373 985

  • Price: $0.135250

  • Volume (24h): $2 352 933 430

  • Change (24h): -14.11%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Trying to resist the falling market

XRP is showing one of the best price dynamics against the falling market. Its rate has declined by 14% over the past 24 hours, which is a much smaller drop than most of the other coins from the top 10 list have experienced.

On the 4H chart, XRP failed to stay above $0.16, having confirmed the absence of buyers even in the short-term. The MACD indicator is moving downward and the ongoing decline is accompanied by rising selling volume. Summing up, the short term price forecast is a decline to $0.12.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is even worse. There is no liquidity at current levels, meaning that the bearish trend may last a long time.

Must Read
XRP at Risk of Losing Top 3 Cryptocurrency Position - READ MORE

In this regard, the next support zone is located around the $0.10 level. The daily MACD is also red without any signals of a potential reversal.

XRP is trading at $0.13 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

