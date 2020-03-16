Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Re-test of $4,000 on the Horizon

Original U.Today article

Has the bearish mood for Bitcoin (BTC) become more powerful?

Even though the weekend was bullish for some coins, the new week has started bearish for all of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The main loser has been Tezos (XTZ), losing 16.11% in the past 24 hours.

However, the relatively sideways trend has not positively influenced Bitcoin's (BTC) market share. Its index has remained almost unchanged over the past 7 days, currently amounting to 64%.

Relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $89 764 996 357

Price: $4,912.48

Volume (24h): $38 023 252 617

Change (24h): -6.91%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Failure to stay at $6,000

Yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) tried to break $6,000. However, it failed, having closed the daily candle with a long wick. Over the last day, the leading crypto has lost 7.67% of its value.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin is looking even more bearish after a failed attempt to attain $6,000. Based on the trading volume analysis, there are no active buyers and the rate is slowly approaching the $4,500 mark.

Also, this is confirmed by the MACD indicator lines, which are dropping.

On the bigger chart, Bitcoin (BTC) continues trading within the descending channel and the bearish mood has become more powerful with each bounce back. As mentioned above, the daily candle closed with a long wick, which is a very bearish signal. In this case, the long-term trend remains unchanged and traders can expect $4,000 as the nearest strong resistance zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $4,819 at press time.