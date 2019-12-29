Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Possibility for Bulls to Hold Price at $7,500 Mark?

Original U.Today article

The last Sunday of 2019 is about to finish with an upswing for Bitcoin (BTC). Since last week, Bitcoin's growth has been up by more than 2%, the largest rate bump for the big 3 cryptocurrencies (compared to Ethereum (ETH), and XRP (XRP)).

However, the altcoins have increased much more in value against the relatively low rise of Bitcoin. This has respectively influenced BTC's dominance rate, which has been slightly reduced and is currently sitting at 68.2%.

Below is the relevant information and data for BTC at press time:

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $133,932,519,002

Price: $7,387.80

Volume (24H): $21,098,063,988

Change (24H): 0.78%

BTC/USD: Trying to Finish the Year Bullish

Bitcoin followed our recent price scenario and achieved the $7,300 mark rather easily. Now the bulls are on the way to conquer the $7,600 mark.

Looking at the 4H chart, the bullish scenario prevails. However, buyers need to pay attention to the $7,450 resistance zone, which serves as an obstacle as it has many times before.

At the moment, Bitcoin has all the chances to maintain its price above the aforementioned mark through the end of the current year. This is confirmed by the fact that the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is still looking upwards, meaning that a short-term bullish trend is going currently proceeding.

Looking at the daily chart, the situation is an exact opposite. In order to break out of the descending channel, the bulls need to reach the $7,570 level. They might achieve it; however, the trading volume index suggests that BTC is unlikely to hold as there is still not enough pressure from buyers. In this regard, we may still see Bitcoin below $7,000 in January 2020.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $7,342.