Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — One More Attempt to Conquer $7,000

Price Predictions
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 13:48
Denys Serhiichuk
Can bulls push Bitcoin (BTC) to $7,300 again soon?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has successfully tested the resistance at $6,800 and, at some point, reached $7,300. But buyers failed to gain a foothold above $7,000. 

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The ongoing rise of the cryptocurrency market has also affected its capitalization, which has increased by around $5 Bln over the past week and currently amounts to $190.8 Bln.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $126 467 040 476

  • Price: $6,909.75

  • Volume (24h): $48 346 083 705

  • Change (24h): 3.42%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Analyzing chances of holding above $7,000

As expected, holding above $6,300 allowed it to fulfill its first growth goals. It just happened faster than you might have expected. The growth over the past day has amounted to 3.55%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has found strong resistance at the $7,300 level. However, the rate has not gone below $6,700, suggesting that there is strong bull pressure.

The rising channel has not been broken and traders can expect a continued rise above $7,000 in the short-term. In this case, the next resistance level is $8,000.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation is even more positive. The Relative Strength Index indicator has formed a bullish divergence, which means that it still has the power to rise. Even though the long-term bearish trend has not canceled, bulls are likely to get Bitcoin (BTC) to the $8,000-$8,200 range, where high liquidity is concentrated.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,893 at press time.

 

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

