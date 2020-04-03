Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — One More Attempt to Conquer $7,000

U.Today Original Article

Can bulls push Bitcoin (BTC) to $7,300 again soon?

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has successfully tested the resistance at $6,800 and, at some point, reached $7,300. But buyers failed to gain a foothold above $7,000.

The ongoing rise of the cryptocurrency market has also affected its capitalization, which has increased by around $5 Bln over the past week and currently amounts to $190.8 Bln.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $126 467 040 476

Price: $6,909.75

Volume (24h): $48 346 083 705

Change (24h): 3.42%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Analyzing chances of holding above $7,000

As expected, holding above $6,300 allowed it to fulfill its first growth goals. It just happened faster than you might have expected. The growth over the past day has amounted to 3.55%.

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has found strong resistance at the $7,300 level. However, the rate has not gone below $6,700, suggesting that there is strong bull pressure.

The rising channel has not been broken and traders can expect a continued rise above $7,000 in the short-term. In this case, the next resistance level is $8,000.

On the daily chart, the situation is even more positive. The Relative Strength Index indicator has formed a bullish divergence, which means that it still has the power to rise. Even though the long-term bearish trend has not canceled, bulls are likely to get Bitcoin (BTC) to the $8,000-$8,200 range, where high liquidity is concentrated.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,893 at press time.