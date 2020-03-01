Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Lack of Support Levels Could Push Crypto King to $8,200

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

For the cryptocurrency market, the first day of spring has started with the ongoing decline. However, there are some coins that are in the green zone — Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are two exceptions.

At the same time, the dominance of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased as most of the altcoins have dropped more than the leading crypto.

The Bitcoin data is looking the following way.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $158 824 216 073

Price: $8 704,63

Volume (24h): $$36 430 643 645

Change (24h): -0.81%

The data is relevant at the press time.

BTC/USD: Moving towards $8,500?

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in line with our price forecast. The main cryptocurrency has lost more than $100 of its value since yesterday, and its decline is about to continue.

The falling channel that can be spotted on the hourly chart confirms our statement. The fact that the trading volume is low confirms the absence of buyers in the market.

Must Read BTC, BCH, XTZ, LINK Price Prediction - Can Market Rise as Fast as Before? - READ MORE

In addition, the main line of the Bollinger Band indicator is going down. Hence, the predicted move to the $8,350-$8,250 range is about to occur shortly.

On the higher time frame, bullish sentiment is prevailing. The current level is considered to be the area of consolidation that will be followed by a fast move to the liquidity zone at $9,000-$9,200. If buyers keep Bitcoin (BTC) above $8,300, the level of $9,000 might be reached next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,564 at press time.