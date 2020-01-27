Back

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Is $6,000 Setup Point for $9,000?

Bitcoin, as well as other coins, have entered a short-term bullish cycle. All top 10 cryptocurrencies are in the green zone. The top gainer is Bitcoin Cash (BCH), whose rate has risen by more than 12%.

Meanwhile, the dominance index of Bitcoin keeps going down and now makes up 65.6%.

The relevant information for Bitcoin below points to the next direction.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $158 836 384 750

  • Price: $8 734,66

  • Volume (24h): $24 965 027 081

  • Change (7d): 3.50%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Getting ready for $9,000?

Bitcoin (BTC) has been dominated by bulls over the last few days. Its rate has increased by 3.50% over the last 24 hours.

For the nearest price prediction, the leading crypto is about to face a short decline followed by further growth. In this case, the closest level is $8,500, which might be achieved soon. Declining trading volume supports the nearest price decrease.

On the bigger time frame the situation is more positive. The trading volume has been going up since the beginning of 2020.

Currently, the trend is bullish on the daily chart with the nearest mark at $9,000. If the cryptocurrency market remains in a bullish wave, the aforementioned mark might be reached in the first days of February.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,723 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

