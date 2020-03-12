BTC
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Is $5,500 the Bottom?

📈 Price Predictions
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 13:05
  • Denys Serhiichuk

    Can Bitcoin (BTC) stay above $6,000 or should we expect another dump to $5,500?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has not been this volatile in months. All of the top 10 coins have lost more than 20% in the past day. The biggest loser was Bitcoin SV (BSV), with its rate plummeting by 35% in the past day.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Meanwhile, the total market capitalization index has dropped by almost $50 Bln over the past 24 hours.

Market capitalization index
Market capitalization index

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $109 936 319 021

  • Price: $6,018.38

  • Volume (24h): $45 439 944 227

  • Change (24h): -21.74%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Has it finally reached the bottom?

The Bitcoin (BTC) rate has suffered the biggest recent price dump. On some exchanges, the rate has reached $8,500. The decline has amounted to more than 20% in the past day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the dump was sharp and Bitcoin (BTC) lost $2,000 in just over a few hours. The coin is oversold on both small and big time frames. However, based on trading volume, there is not enough power from buyers.

As a result, the more likely scenario is a sideways trend in the $6,000-$6,200 range.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has retested the levels it reached in May 2019. Currently, sellers lack the liquidity to push the price deeper. Moreover, because the decrease was very sharp, the current decline is not the start of a correction. From a technical perspective, if the main crypto can stay above $6,000, buyers have all of the opportunities they need to get the price to $7,000 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,104 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Original U.Today article

TRON (TRX) Price Prediction — Going Below $0.01 Soon?

📈 Price Predictions
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 14:45
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a sharp dump, some altcoins have started their correction wave. Mainly, Litecoin (LTC) has rocketed by more than 10% over the last day.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The rate of TRX has fallen by around 2% over the past 24 hours, however, the decline over the last week has been more profound.

TRX chart
TRX chart

Relevant data for TRON is below.

  • Name: TRON

  • Ticker: TRX

  • Market Cap: $683 846 714

  • Price: $0.010255

  • Volume (24h): $1 792 012 492

  • Change (24h): -0.35%

The data is relevant at press time.

TRX/USD: Bounce off the support zone at $0.01

Despite attempts to recover from the dump, the TRON (TRX) price has dropped by 40% over the last week.

TRX/USD chart by TradingView
TRX/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, TRX is forming short-term growth. It is too early to think about a trend reversal, however, growth to the next liquidity level of $0.12 is about to happen. Moreover, the coin is oversold enough and there are no more active sellers to push the price lower.

TRX/USD chart by TradingView
TRX/USD chart by TradingView

On a bigger time frame, the bearish trend has just begun. The Moving averages on the daily chart are starting to drop, as well as the MACD indicator, which is already located in the red zone.

In this case, one can expect one more price drop to $0.006 before a correction wave upward.

TRX is trading at $0.0107 at press time.

#Tron Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

