Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Halving as Reason to Expect the Price Above $10,000

Can the bulls maintain the growth for Bitcoin (BTC) till the halving?

The cryptocurrency market is clearing each obstacle along the way to new heights. Almost all of the coins from the Top 10 list are in the green except for Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Tezos (XTZ).

Meanwhile, the dominance rate for Bitcoin (BTC) has remained unchanged since yesterday and is currently sitting at 65.5%. In terms of the monthly change, BTC also remains in the same position.

Below is the relevant data for Bitcoin and how it is looking today:

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $165,367,683,581

Price: $9,007.31

Volume (24H): $46,826,931,120

Change (24H): 0.79%

BTC/USD: Is the $10,000 Mark the Possible Local Height?

Our last Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction came true as the main crypto reached its resistance level of $9,165 and is currently trading below it.

Looking at the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a correction after failing to fix above the $9,200 mark. The current decline is also accompanied by a decrease in trading volume.

For the moment, the closest support level is located near the $8,600 zone, where sellers may drop the rate before the buyers come back into the game. If the bears break the $8,600 mark, then a bullish scenario will be cancelled.

Looking at the daily time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) is heading towards a vital level of $9,500. There is enough liquidity for crypto as the trading volume remains at a relatively high level. What is more, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator is located in the green, confirming the dominance of buyers.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $8,873.

