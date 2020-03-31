Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Growth to $7,000 Remains Questionable

The cryptocurrency market has been maintaining less and less strength for continued growth despite the fact that most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
However, a slight bounce back has influenced the total market cap, which has increased by around $3 Bln since yesterday.
The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.
-
Name: Bitcoin
-
Ticker: BTC
-
Market Cap: $117 926 694 477
-
Price: $6,445.12
-
Volume (24h): $35 955 339 080
-
Change (24h): 1.98%
The data is relevant at press time.
BTC/USD: Any chances left of conquering $7,000?
Bitcoin (BTC), on the 4H timeframe, has continued moving in a range ($5,800- $6,900). After the March 29 decline, one has confirmed the lower border (support) of this range near the $5,800- $5,900 zone.
The main resistance is at around $6,620. The main and key support is also around the $6,100- $6,250 marks. Using the volume profile, you can more accurately see it at the $6,170 - $6,190 level.
On the daily timeframe, the decline was absorbed immediately in 2 days (March 28 and 29). While the price is trading above $5,900- $6,100, there are chances of continued growth and a test at the $6,900 - $ 7,100 level again.
The longer the price stays in the $5,800- $6,900 range, the greater the likelihood of an accumulation phase. In this case, one can predict a price increase to $8,500 in the medium term. For this, Bitcoin (BTC) needs to trade above $5,100 so as not to break the main trend.
Bitcoin is trading at $6,429 at press time.