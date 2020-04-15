Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Expecting Breakout Up or Down?

U.Today Original Article

Are there any support levels remaining before Bitcoin (BTC) moves to $6,500?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Bulls were not able to seize the initiative even in a short-term scenario. The decline of Bitcoin (BTC) has also affected the other coins. Respectively, all of the top 10 cryptos are again in the red zone.

The price decrease in most of the coins has influenced the total market capitalization as well. The index has dropped since yesterday and is now $188.8 Bln.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $123 234 895 529

Price: $6,724.48

Volume (24h): $34 676 966 528

Change (24h): -1.78%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Getting ready for $6,500

Our last Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast, which put the vital resistance at $7,000 has not yet materialized. The rate of the main coin has fallen by 1.93% over the past day.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has retested the recent support level. However, it bounced off. Even though the price is about to decline, we might see one more rise to around $6,855 where most of the liquidity is concentrated.

What is more, there is not enough buyer trading volume to push the rate higher.

On the 4H chart, the decline remains the most likely scenario. The MACD indicator is about to switch to the red zone, confirming the decrease. Also, there are almost no buyers at current levels based on the trading volume analysis. In this case, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to reach the local bottom at $6,500 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,731 at press time.