Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Expecting Any Surprises on January 1, 2020?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Analyzing the technical picture of Bitcoin at the beginning of 2020.

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of 2019 Bitcoin (BTC) is ending on a bearish note, as well as most of the other top 10 coins. Tezos(XTZ) is the exception to the rule as its rate has gone up by more than 3% in the last 24 hours.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Apart from the rates of the various cryptocurrencies, the total market capitalization has continued to decline and currently sits at $191.6 billion.

Total market capitalization

Below is the relevant data for Bitcoin and how it's looking at press time:

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $132,003,957,232

  • Price: $7,279.83

  • Volume (24H): $21,750,610,963

  • Change (24H): -1.24%

BTC/USD: Expected Drop on December 31

There is not much in terms of volatility, which usually happens around the holidays and directly affects the trading volume index. Currently, Bitcoin's level continues to trend downwards, and the overall volume totaling $9.2 billion.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the 4H chart, the largest cryptocurrency is stuck within a triangle pattern with the possibility of a downwards trend.

Must Read
Bitcoin Has Survived Another Year and Scored More Goals in 2019: Crypto Experts - READ MORE

This downward trend is supported by a decline in the trading volume and a failure to fix above the $7,500 level. In this particular case, the zone between $7,000-$7,100 looks like a possible stopping point.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the daily chart, the picture is even more bearish. The 50-Day and 100-Day Moving Average (MA) lines continue to trend downwards without any signs of a possible reversal pattern. Moreover, the 200-Day MA confirms the presence of sellers. To sum up, there is a high probability of seeing BTC go below $7,000 during the first month of 2020.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $7,215.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright - READ MORE

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Will Be "the Survivor" in Crypto: CNBC - READ MORE

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

