Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bears on the Way to Retest $6,000

Bears are not giving any chances for the bulls. The altcoins market is following the trend of the main crypto; however, there are some rollbacks. This is mainly with XRP, which is the biggest loser from the Top 10 list. Its rate has increased by almost 2%.

The situation has remained almost unchanged since last week with the cryptocurrency market. Respectively, the dominance rate and position of Bitcoin (BTC) remains the same, currently sitting at 65%.

Below is the relevant data for Bitcoin and how it is looking today:

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $112,508,256,614

Price: $6,150.27

Volume (24H): $29,780,276,933

Change (24H): -2.04%

BTC/USD: Any Hope for a Bounce Back from Current Levels?

Our recent Bitcoin (BTC) price scenario is coming true as the coin continues to trade between the range of $6,000-$6,300. In terms of our weekly analysis, the rate for the coin remains unchanged.

Looking at the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is testing the rising channel's support line, which was formed on March 16th. From a technical perspective, there might be a breakout towards the resistance zone at $7,000 as the current week has been an accumulative one before a sharp price blast. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator confirms short-term growth.

Looking at the daily chart, the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) has crossed the 200-Day MA, forming a 'Death Cross' pattern. This means that the $3,600 level is unlikely to be the bottom.

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is located in bearish divergence territory. In this case, the first stop for the ongoing long-term fall is $5,000.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $6,123.