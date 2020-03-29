U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
U.Today Original Article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bears on the Way to Retest $6,000

Price Predictions
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 19:05
Denys Serhiichuk
Any strength left with Bitcoin (BTC) for a soon-to-be price blast?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Bears are not giving any chances for the bulls. The altcoins market is following the trend of the main crypto; however, there are some rollbacks. This is mainly with XRP, which is the biggest loser from the Top 10 list. Its rate has increased by almost 2%. 

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The situation has remained almost unchanged since last week with the cryptocurrency market. Respectively, the dominance rate and position of Bitcoin (BTC) remains the same, currently sitting at 65%.

BTC’s dominance rate

Below is the relevant data for Bitcoin and how it is looking today:

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $112,508,256,614

  • Price: $6,150.27

  • Volume (24H): $29,780,276,933

  • Change (24H): -2.04%

BTC/USD: Any Hope for a Bounce Back from Current Levels?

Our recent Bitcoin (BTC) price scenario is coming true as the coin continues to trade between the range of $6,000-$6,300. In terms of our weekly analysis, the rate for the coin remains unchanged.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is testing the rising channel's support line, which was formed on March 16th. From a technical perspective, there might be a breakout towards the resistance zone at $7,000 as the current week has been an accumulative one before a sharp price blast. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator confirms short-term growth.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the daily chart, the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) has crossed the 200-Day MA, forming a 'Death Cross' pattern. This means that the $3,600 level is unlikely to be the bottom.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price (BTC) Is Closely Resembling the Stock Market's Massive Drop in 1930 — READ MORE

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is located in bearish divergence territory. In this case, the first stop for the ongoing long-term fall is $5,000.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $6,123.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Very Low Chance of Hitting New All-Time High This Year
Bitcoin Price (BTC) Is Closely Resembling the Stock Market's Massive Drop in 1930
Crypto Twitter Sentiment Remains Positive Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop