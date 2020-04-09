U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Analyzing Possible Breakout to $8,000

Price Predictions
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 13:44
Denys Serhiichuk
Was the drop to $7,100 a preliminary move before Bitcoin (BTC) moves higher?
April 9 has started with a bearish mood. However, bulls are about to seize the initiative. Now, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the only coin on the top 10 list located in the red zone.

Although the current situation is seen as a sideways trend, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization keeps rising and currently amounts to $205.7 Bln.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $134 034 271 061

  • Price: $7,318.70

  • Volume (24h): $33 881 563 060

  • Change (24h): 0.44%

This data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: One more decline is possible before continued growth

Buyers managed to close above the resistance level. At the moment, there is every chance at seeing a continuation of the upward movement towards the target at the $8,400 level. However, before this, bulls will need to overcome another obstacle in the form of moving averages, indicating the presence of a downward trend.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

For full growth, a breakdown of the upper boundary of the downward channel with the price holding above the $10,400 level is necessary.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Wants Some Action', $8,250 Zone First Target

Otherwise, we will likely see a fall and a breakdown of the $6,400 support level, in which case we can expect a price drop to the $4,200 level and the formation of a reversal model.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, the rising channel is remaining relevant and Bitcoin (BTC) has just tested its bottom level. The short-term growth remains relevant, even though the trading volume is not high enough. All in all, traders can expect it to break out of the channel shortly, up to the next resistance zone at $7,700.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,337 at press time.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

