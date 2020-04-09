Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Analyzing Possible Breakout to $8,000

U.Today Original Article

Was the drop to $7,100 a preliminary move before Bitcoin (BTC) moves higher?

April 9 has started with a bearish mood. However, bulls are about to seize the initiative. Now, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the only coin on the top 10 list located in the red zone.

Although the current situation is seen as a sideways trend, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization keeps rising and currently amounts to $205.7 Bln.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $134 034 271 061

Price: $7,318.70

Volume (24h): $33 881 563 060

Change (24h): 0.44%

This data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: One more decline is possible before continued growth

Buyers managed to close above the resistance level. At the moment, there is every chance at seeing a continuation of the upward movement towards the target at the $8,400 level. However, before this, bulls will need to overcome another obstacle in the form of moving averages, indicating the presence of a downward trend.

For full growth, a breakdown of the upper boundary of the downward channel with the price holding above the $10,400 level is necessary.

Otherwise, we will likely see a fall and a breakdown of the $6,400 support level, in which case we can expect a price drop to the $4,200 level and the formation of a reversal model.

On the 4H chart, the rising channel is remaining relevant and Bitcoin (BTC) has just tested its bottom level. The short-term growth remains relevant, even though the trading volume is not high enough. All in all, traders can expect it to break out of the channel shortly, up to the next resistance zone at $7,700.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,337 at press time.