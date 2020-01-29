Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Analyzing Growth Perspectives to $10,000

Original U.Today article

Can buyers maintain the growth of Bitcoin (BTC) to $10,000?

The cryptocurrency market keeps reaching new heights in 2020. All of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone, except for Bitcoin SV (BSV), whose rate has declined by more than 5% over the last day.

The rise of the cryptocurrency market has also influenced total capitalization, which has exceeded $250 Bln, now constituting $252.3 Bln.

BTC/USD: Can buyers reach $10,000 in the current bullish wave?

Bitcoin (BTC) has followed yesterday's price forecast from uToday and the price, after a short decline to $8,900, surpassed the critical $9,000.

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin has reached the local top at around the $9,400 area. From a technical point of view, the growth might continue up to the $9,500 mark, which will serve as the resistance.

However, the short-term forecast is bearish as the coin is overbought and a correction is needed for a further price rise. In this case, the nearest support zone is at the $8,800 level.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has crossed the MA 200, having confirmed long-term bullish sentiments. But, in order to move to $10,000, the leading crypto should face a correction phase up to $8,300. If bulls hold that zone, that would be the start of the bullish cycle.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,305 at press time.