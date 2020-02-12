Bitcoin Price Prediction — Analyzing Chances of $11,000 by End of Week

The cryptocurrency market remains positive. Since Monday, cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased by about 4.9%, with its value currently at $299 Bln.
Against the altcoin season, the rate of BTC’s market share keeps declining and, currently, it makes up 62.2%.
Below is the important data for Bitcoin.
Name: Bitcoin
Ticker: BTC
Market Cap: $188,161,140,441
Price: $10,331.00
Volume (24h): $42,763,934,433
Change (24h): 5.72%
The data is relevant at press time.
BTC/USD: Analyzing possible local heights
After Bitcoin (BTC) tested $10,400, it went on to update its annual maximum at around $10,500. Overall, the growth has consisted of around 5% over the last day.
On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is located within the rising wedge against the slightly decreasing trading volume.
For a short-term price projection, the coin might come back to around the $10,100-$10,200 zone where most of the liquidity is concentrated.
On the daily chart, the local height has not yet been achieved. If one applies the Fibonacci retracement according to the ‘Last Kiss’ strategy, the mark of $11,828 is likely to be attained by the end of February.
Bitcoin is trading at $10,391 at press time.