Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — $7,000 This Week?

Does Bitcoin (BTC) have enough power to reach $7,000 on its first attempt?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market at the moment. The main gainer on the top 10 list is Tezos (XTZ), the rate of which has risen by 2.79% since yesterday.

The current trend has positively affected the dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC), which continues strengthening and currently amounts to 66.1%.

Relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $124 905 223 558

Price: $6,830.65

Volume (24h): $44 997 994 671

Change (24h): 2.58%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Surging above $7,000 soon?

Yesterday, buyers continued their attempts to break through the upper border of the blue corridor. They were able to break out of a single channel and gain a foothold in narrow consolidation at $7,026.

However, Bitcoin (BTC) received support at the level of average prices at $7,200, after which there is high probability of a deep pullback.

On the 4H chart, traders can expect a correction to the bottom level of the ascending channel. The short-term bearish mood is also confirmed by the bearish divergence on the RSI indicator.

Summing up, the rollback might be to the area of $6,400 which serves as a strong support zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $6,924 at press time.