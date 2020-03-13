BTC
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — $3,500 a New Bottom?

📈 Price Predictions
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 11:55
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The fall of the cryptocurrency market did stop yesterday. The Bitcoin (BTC) rate has fallen below $4,000. As a result, all prospective coins remain in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The market dump has positively affected Bitcoin's (BTC) dominance rate, which has increased over the past week. The current index amounts to 64.4%.

BTC’s market share
BTC’s market share

Relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $103 229 688 542

  • Price: $5,650.76

  • Volume (24h): $78 727 879 632

  • Change (24h): -23.09%

This data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Has Bitcoin already reached the bottom?

The $3,600 level can be considered the bottom as there was huge buying volume here. However, the decline has amounted to around 25% in the past 24 hours, which could be considered one of the biggest dumps in the past few years.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Based on the daily chart, one can consider the current situation to be a market dump rather than the start of continued decline. It is important to pay attention to the closing daily candle.

If it closes with a long wick, there is every chance for Bitcoin (BTC) to return to $8,000 by the end of the current month. In addition, the main line of the Bollinger Band indicator is located at that level.

Bitcoin is trading at $5,350 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Original U.Today article

TRON (TRX) Price Prediction — Going Below $0.01 Soon?

📈 Price Predictions
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 14:45
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a sharp dump, some altcoins have started their correction wave. Mainly, Litecoin (LTC) has rocketed by more than 10% over the last day.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The rate of TRX has fallen by around 2% over the past 24 hours, however, the decline over the last week has been more profound.

TRX chart
TRX chart

Relevant data for TRON is below.

  • Name: TRON

  • Ticker: TRX

  • Market Cap: $683 846 714

  • Price: $0.010255

  • Volume (24h): $1 792 012 492

  • Change (24h): -0.35%

The data is relevant at press time.

TRX/USD: Bounce off the support zone at $0.01

Despite attempts to recover from the dump, the TRON (TRX) price has dropped by 40% over the last week.

TRX/USD chart by TradingView
TRX/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, TRX is forming short-term growth. It is too early to think about a trend reversal, however, growth to the next liquidity level of $0.12 is about to happen. Moreover, the coin is oversold enough and there are no more active sellers to push the price lower.

TRX/USD chart by TradingView
TRX/USD chart by TradingView

On a bigger time frame, the bearish trend has just begun. The Moving averages on the daily chart are starting to drop, as well as the MACD indicator, which is already located in the red zone.

In this case, one can expect one more price drop to $0.006 before a correction wave upward.

TRX is trading at $0.0107 at press time.

#Tron Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

