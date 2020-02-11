Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predicted to Skyrocket to $40,000 by Tom Lee

Fundstrat's Tom Lee ups the ante after Bitcoin's (BTC) sudden drop below $10,000 left a dent in the bull case

During his recent appearance on CNBC's 'Power Lunch,' Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors predicted that the Bitcoin (BTC) price could witness a moonshot to $40,000 this year. His bullish prediction comes after the coin took a nosedive below $10,000.

Yes, @fundstrat just said he thought bitcoin could almost triple this year & beat the Dow to 40k 🤯@PowerLunch — Kelly Evans (@KellyCNBC) February 10, 2020

Major catalysts

Lee reiterated his earlier talking points to explain why BTC is going to rally hard this year. He thinks that its price action will be driven by major global events such as the coronavirus outbreak as well as bullish technical signals.

Bitcoin tends to gain about 190 percent on average in the next six months when it breaks above its 200-day MA. The Fundstrat founder is convinced that this is the reason why BTC could see another all-time high soon.

Bitcoin or the Dow?

The Fundstrat analyst thinks the Dow Jones Industrial Average would be first in a race to 30,000. However, Lee later corrected himself in a tweet, claiming that BTC would beat the Dow to $40,000.

Dow to $30k. #bitcoin to $40k — Thomas Lee (@fundstrat) February 10, 2020

Earlier, Lee predicted that BTC would reach a new high after the US equities market but this wasn't the case.