Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predicted to Increase Ten Times After Halving by S2F Model Creator

Plan B expects the Bitcoin (BTC) price to witness a ten-fold increase if his S2F model holds

Plan B, a prominent cryptocurrency analyst from the Netherlands, still believes that his stock-to-flow model will hold after the 2020 halving.

The anonymous analyst believes that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will skyrocket by a factor of ten in one or two years after the forthcoming halving.

The S2F model is still holding

The viral S2F model attempts to explain how BTC's price growth is driven by the coin's inherent scarcity.

On March 12, many wrongly assumed that it broke after the whole cryptocurrency market went belly-up. Plan B explained that the model was still valid since BTC stayed within its bands.

The analyst is ready to throw the model out of the window if the S2F-price correlation doesn't hold after the halving, which is slated to happen in just 25 days.

Things are about to get interesting

As reported by U.Today, veteran trader John Bollinger argued that all correlations were going to one during the 'black swan' crisis.

Plan B appears to be on the same page, claiming that everything is correlated during the pandemic. However, he doesn't expect BTC to trade in lockstep with U.S. stocks forever, and what's comes next is where all the fun begins.