Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predicted to Increase Ten Times After Halving by S2F Model Creator

News
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 19:22
Alex Dovbnya
Plan B expects the Bitcoin (BTC) price to witness a ten-fold increase if his S2F model holds
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Plan B, a prominent cryptocurrency analyst from the Netherlands, still believes that his stock-to-flow model will hold after the 2020 halving

The anonymous analyst believes that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will skyrocket by a factor of ten in one or two years after the forthcoming halving. 

Related
Priced In? 'Bitcoin (BTC) Halving' Google Searches About to Reach New All-Time High

The S2F model is still holding    

The viral S2F model attempts to explain how BTC's price growth is driven by the coin's inherent scarcity.

On March 12, many wrongly assumed that it broke after the whole cryptocurrency market went belly-up. Plan B explained that the model was still valid since BTC stayed within its bands. 

The analyst is ready to throw the model out of the window if the S2F-price correlation doesn't hold after the halving, which is slated to happen in just 25 days.  

Related
Grayscale Records Most Successful Quarter Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash

Things are about to get interesting 

As reported by U.Today, veteran trader John Bollinger argued that all correlations were going to one during the 'black swan' crisis. 

Plan B appears to be on the same page, claiming that everything is correlated during the pandemic. However, he doesn't expect BTC to trade in lockstep with U.S. stocks forever, and what's comes next is where all the fun begins. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
Tether (USDT) Surpasses XRP's Market Capitalization. What's Driving Its Growth?
Malicious COVID-19 and Crypto Apps on the Hunt for Your Personal Information. Avoid Identity Theft With These Tips
Grayscale Records Most Successful Quarter Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash
Sign up for crypto digest
Thank you for subscribing!
Error
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy