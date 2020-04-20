Bitcoin (BTC) Price Post-Halving to Be 'Biggest Growth' Period, According to Trader

Will the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving catapult its price to the moon? If yes, when will it occur? A seasoned trader and advisor has shared a bullish mid-term prediction

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Prominent anonymous trader and analyst The Crypto Dog, an advisor at the Glassnode on-chain research platform, believes that the blessed hour of Bitcoin's (BTC) splendid bullish rally is upon us.

Bitcoin's (BTC) year of decision

As per the prediction the analyst shared with his Twitter audience, a new period of 'biggest growth' will follow within 6-12 months of the third halving event. Thus, the flagship cryptocurrency may go through the roof between November, 2020 and May, 2021.

The analyst outlined that this perspective is 'far from controversial'. It appears that this forecast is in contradiction with the views of other seasoned chartists. For instance, Dutch crypto trader Michael van de Poppe recommended all Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers to 'lower their expectations' and stop waiting for the peak in 2021 or even 2022.

According to him, the 2023-2024 period looks 'more natural' for a peak in the new orange coin market cycle than the post-halving months.

Don't forget about altcoins

The Crypto Dog warned that despite being generally bullish on Bitcoin (BTC), he won't be surprised by new local bottoms in 5K- or even 4K-zones. Although, right now, Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining steam to break above the $8,000 level for the first time since Black Thursday on March 12, 2020.

He also mentioned a couple of altcoins to pay attention to. Besides well-known high-tech coins Chainlink (LINK) and Tezos (XTZ), the trader is interested in Ethereum (ETH), Matic Network Token (MATIC) and a few low-cap altcoins.