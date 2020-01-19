Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges to $8,400 in Minutes. Is This the End of Bull Rally?

The Bitcoin bulls have faced their first major setback in 2020. Will they be able to recover?

Bitcoin bears have just scored their first major victory this January after the price of BTC plunged eight percent. At 11:00 UTC, the price of BTC crashed to as low as $8,461 on the Bitstamp crypto exchange.

The top cryptocurrency is currently trading at $8,665 with some buyers stepping in to buy the dip.

BTC has plunged by more than 7.91 percent since reaching its intraday high of $9,188 that emboldened for bulls to up and the ante and post more overleveraged longs.

As a result, more than $106.4 mln worth of longs has been liquidated on the derivatives exchange BitMEX in the last six hours, according to data provided by DataMish.

Prepare for Chinese festivities

This could only the beginning of your annual Chinese New Year dump. As explained by U.Today, Bitcoin prices tend to drop dramatically on the verge of these festive celebrations because people sell their BTC for profit.

Back in 2018, the BTC price dropped by a whopping 50 percent. During 2019, the leading cryptocurrency surged to a pre-CNY high of $4,041 before plunging 17 percent to $3,350.

Not a usual shakeout

However, trader HornHairs paints a more ominous picture for the Bitcoin bulls. He earlier explained that this rally would only get real if BTC managed to continue moving upwards above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level (the golden ratio).

However, if to consider the recent eight percent dump, it looks like the January pump will face the fate of other failed rallies that crushed the dreams of bulls in 2019.