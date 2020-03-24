Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Peak Fear' May Be In: Analysts

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 11:53
  Vladislav Sopov

    'Decoupling', i.e. losing the correlation with the plummeting stock market, has replaced 'halving' as the most crucial point of the Bitcoin (BTC) bull narrative

With the Federal Reserve announcing an 'unlimited' money injection, meme authors are mocking the value of fiat currencies. This will certainly result in a new search for a 'safe haven'. The analyst who accurately predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) price behavior over these recent tough days claimed that one indicator is crucial for 'decoupling'.

Peak may be in

Well-known cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo posted a chart to spark a discussion on whether this notorious decoupling of the 'safe havens' (Bitcoin and gold) with the falling stock markets is real. According to him, next week's price and index movements will provide the definitive answer.

Another analyst, Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments, added that there is one indicator that could help solve this problem. According to him, if the Fear & Greed Index continues to rise, the likelihood of decoupling will do the same.

Peak fear *may* also be in for now. The Fear and Greed index (now highest value in weeks at 10) suggests the worst fear may be in for the time being. If this continues to rise, so does the probability of decoupling. 

It looks like this theory plays out as the CNN Fear & Greed Index for the Stock Market is as low as 5 today while the Alternative Fear & Greed Index for Crypto is 7 points closer to the Greed Zone.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index is 12 as per March 24, 2020
Image by Alternative

As U.Today previously reported, one week ago this crypto indicator also hit the five-point level. Thus, it took seven days to make this small move out of Extreme Fear territory.

When fear becomes greed

It was Charles Edwards who masterfully predicted the correlation between stock and crypto price movements within times of big fear and big greed. He highlighted that it is only these two zones that reveal a high level of correlation

When markets are in Extreme Greed: investors are attracted to risky assets and Bitcoin performance correlates with equities, or when markets are in Extreme Fear: investors dump risky assets and Bitcoin performance correlates with equities.

Recent days have confirmed that this theory is highly accurate. Bitcoin (BTC) bulls can only hope that the $100,000 'energy value' prediction by Mr. Edwards will be as precise as his last 'Amygdala Overdrive Relationship' law for crypto-stock correlation.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Heading for $8,876: Bullish Trader

News
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 12:22
  Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin trades in a range, analysts are offering bullish scenarios regarding its further movements and sharing a reminder about the approaching BTC halving

Bitcoin has recently shown a small recovery and is now holding its position in the mid $6,000 zone, despite some predicting that it may test its previous lows.

Traders are bullish overall, although some admit that a bearish scenario in the short term is more likely.

'Might have another spike towards $7,100 but…'

Analyst Michael van de Poppe, based in Amsterdam, is sharing his more bearish than bullish take on Twitter. He believes that Bitcoin may need another attempt at testing the $7,100 level. However, he rather expects the flagship currency to make a downturn and head back to $5,800-$5,600.

Trader ‘George’ is also bearish at the moment, tweeting that he expects a big red candle to appear soon to make BTC drop $700.

“Just a matter of time before we see a red $700 candle.”

$8,876 on the cards 

Crypto trader ‘Bitcoin Jack’ has tweeted the most bullish take yet. He expects Bitcoin to gain over $2,000 and hit the $8,876 level, admitting that the prediction may sound a bit crazy to the community.

“The roast I'll get if I am wrong is going to be insane. Manage your own risk”

In the comment thread of the tweet, the trader added: ‘the books are ready for a big move’.

‘Fasten your seatbelts for the long run’

Prominent trader and investor ‘Crypto Rand’ reminded the community that in forty days, a major Bitcoin event will take place – the long-awaited halving. It is expected not only to cut the size of miner rewards in half but also to make some miners shut off their rigs and leave the business until new ones take their place.

Both factors, and especially the first one, will reduce the amount of BTC issued to the market and therefore make it more scarce.

‘Crypto Rand’ suggested that Bitcoin holders should fasten their seatbelts but not expect the situation to change immediately.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

