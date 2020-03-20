Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Once-In-A-Decade' Opportunity Identified by Investor

📰 News
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 13:14
  • Vladislav Sopov

    A crisis is not only about losses, but also about rare opportunities. Investment vet Alistair Milne suggests that BTC may show something interesting before the halving

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Alistair Milne, British investor, entrepreneur and CIO at Altana Digital Currency Fund, explained how the classic market collapse has provided Bitcoin (BTC) investors with opportunities they shouldn't miss.

Bottom is in

According to Mr. Milne, the recession in traditional markets (stocks, oil, metals, etc.) has been so rapid that they are 'not functioning'. So, investors should switch their attention to Bitcoin (BTC) and buy 'when there's blood on the streets'.

Mr. Milne supposes that both liquidation and capitulation bottoms have been left behind and the price has touched its long-term dip.

He also outlined that we're going through the most radical shake-out of Bitcoin (BTC) volatility before the decrease of its mining production.

Mining in danger

Many analysts are trying to foresee miner behavior in the face of the upcoming third halving of the Bitcoin (BTC) network. As reported by the 2Miners mining pool, the levels between $7,000 and $8,000 may be crucial for break-even costs of miner operations.

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why - READ MORE

Once the halving occurs in May, 2020, the mining reward for every block will be reduced by 50%. This may result in severe miner capitulation. However, some miners will be able to replace their unprofitable mining rigs for new models that should be available in April.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

📰 News
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 18:41
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Blockchain behemoth Ripple apparently has massive plans for the upcoming years, according to Ripple's exec

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Radio host Randi Zuckerberg, who is better known as a sister of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, recently posted quotes from notable figures in the crypto space with whom she did interviews on Sirius XM. 

One of them was Ripple's senior vice president of product management Asheesh Birla who predicted that Ripple would be 'really taking off' in the next two years. 

"I think will be really taking off in the next 2 years. The world order will be reshuffled using the blockchain technology. I think Asia will lead the pack," he said.  

Ripple CEO Reveals How Coronavirus Has Affected His Company - READ MORE

Garlinghouse agrees

In response to Birla's comment, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, tweeted that he knew what he was talking about.        

It is worth noting that Garlinghouse himself doesn't shy away from revealing Ripple's ambitious goals. During his recent CNN interview, he revealed that the company could branch out into other industry niches beyond cross-border payments.      

Ripple's XRP Is Being Adopted by Almost Every Japanese Bank: CipherTrace CEO - READ MORE

Focusing on Asia

Ripple has recently made great progress when it comes to its expansion in the Asian market that is expected to be at the forefront of the new 'world order' with its embracement of the blockchain technology. 

In late February, it teamed up with three South Korean remittance companies before striking a deal with Thailand-based fintech player DeeMoney earlier this week.  

#Ripple News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

