Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Next Bull Run: Explained by Willy Woo

📰 News
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 13:01
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    While traders are trying to guess whether the Bitcoin (BTC) price has reached the bottom, some analysts are making predictions about the nature of the next bullish cycle

Cover image via www.searchain.net
Contents

The prospects of the next bullish rally may brighten up the mood of crypto hodlers'. And these prospects are much more than a dream about golden gates and diamond roads, according to crypto analyst Willy Woo.

Clear skies follow storms

Mr. Woo is sure that while the price of the crypto king is currently searching for its bottom, the overall long-term prospects for crypto are splendid. The ‘bullish pressures’ that will cause the Bitcoin (BTC) price to skyrocket will be created by the ‘economic environment’ in the years to come.

Moreover, the seasoned analyst added that it’s the future that Bitcoin (BTC) was built for. The next all-time high will be much more profitable than the previous one, but it may come later. That’s because the cycles of the bear and bull rallies for Bitcoin (BTC) are getting longer.

According to his model, the third halving of Bitcoin (BTC) may occur somewhere near the bottom of the fourth up-and-down Bitcoin (BTC) price cycle.

Millennial gold

For Mr. Woo, the attitude of millennials is another piece of strong evidence of the stellar perspectives of the cryptocurrency sector. He highlighted that 

The inheritance from boomers to millennials is tipped to create the next bull cycle.

The ongoing crisis will serve as a catalyst for this long-term process, Mr. Woo foresees.

Must Read
Tuur Demeester Says Bitcoin Could Touch $5,000 Briefly - READ MORE

The latter conclusion echoes the ‘Bitcoin Reformation’ theory by Tuur Demeester. According to him, Bitcoin (BTC) will create a new economic class from scratch.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says
'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff

'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff
Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish

Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

📰 News
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 14:35
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    The second biggest currency is expected to test levels above the current $120 price mark and head for $140

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

After dropping to $99.08 on March 13, Ethereum (ETH) has managed to recover a little and at the time of writing is trading at the $120 level.

Traders are offering multiple scenarios on the coin’s further movement. Still they believe that the first thing Ethereum will do is test higher price levels.

‘Test of $135-140 likely to occur’

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ has shared his take on the ETH price scenario. Michael van de Poppe states that ETH is holding in the green area and expects it to rise high enough to test the $140 zone.

The analyst also says that should ETH lose turn red, he would expect it to go down towards $103-$80.

Heading down to $79

Trader ‘TamasAron’ from TradingView has shared an ETH/USDT chart on his page, on which he shows the way he expects ETH to move from its current position.

As per TamasAron, the second biggest currency is going to rise to $128 first but then it is likely to decline to the $79 zone. Both movements are going to be made within a downward trend, as per the chart.

ETH 1

Trader ‘Evgenicys’ from TradingView has put his prediction on the ETH price simply – bear flag.

ETH 2

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Hit $50,000 Relatively Quickly: Three Arrows Capital CEO - READ MORE

ETH may recover fast

As reported by U.Today previously, a blockchain researcher and a Placeholder partner Chris Burniske tweeted that Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to recover from their recent large-scale losses faster than other cryptocurrencies along with a few other coins.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says
'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff

'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff
Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish

Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish