Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Soar to $9,800 If the Following Happens

Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin remains below the $9,000 level, however, traders believe it may break it soon and even surge to $9,800

With slightly more than two months remaining before the halving, Bitcoin is trading below the $8,900 level. With the stock market crashing hard due to the coronavirus, many believe that investors could be cashing out their crypto, including BTC.

However, crypto traders are expecting Bitcoin to rise in the short term and large financial agency Weiss Ratings is predicting a possible start time for the next Bitcoin bull run.

‘BTC may continue towards $9,150’

Dutch analyst Michael van de Poppe has tweeted his prediction of the Bitcoin price in the short term. He believes the flagship currency may retest $8,700 and, if it manages to hold there, then further movement towards $9,150 is likely, he says.

However, the analyst does not rule out a bearish outcome.

Image via Twitter

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is already changing hands at $8,886, as per CoinMarketCap.

‘A long trade to $9,300 and $9,800’

Trader ‘JOKER’ shows a temporary bottom formation on the chart. If a 1H candle closes above the $9,000 level, he points out, the BTC price may continue increasing towards $9,300 and then all the way to $9,800.

Image via Twitter

Must Read DOGE Named Best Crypto Coin by Elon Musk - READ MORE

‘Another massive bull run for #BTC’

Financial analytical agency Weiss Crypto Ratings believes that mid-March may bring ‘an important low’ for digital assets on the market. However, after that, it believes another massive bull market for Bitcoin is likely to start.

The agency speaks of the time after the halving. It then asks its subscribers to guess how high the Bitcoin price will go.

Our timing models indicate an important low for #crypto assets is likely by mid-March. After that, those same models indicate another massive bull run for #BTC.



The big question is: How high will #Bitcoin will go? Let us know what you think!$BTC — Weiss Crypto Ratings (@WeissCrypto) March 2, 2020

‘Bitcoin will benefit from negative bank rates’

Crypto trader Carl Eric Martin has shared news that the Central Bank of Australia is cutting its interest rates to a record low level of 0.5 percent – due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Crypto YouTuber IvanOnTech is certain that, despite its highly negative impact on the economy, Bitcoin is going to benefit from it.