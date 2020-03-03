Back
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Soar to $9,800 If the Following Happens

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 13:07
    Yuri Molchan

    Bitcoin remains below the $9,000 level, however, traders believe it may break it soon and even surge to $9,800

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

With slightly more than two months remaining before the halving, Bitcoin is trading below the $8,900 level. With the stock market crashing hard due to the coronavirus, many believe that investors could be cashing out their crypto, including BTC.

However, crypto traders are expecting Bitcoin to rise in the short term and large financial agency Weiss Ratings is predicting a possible start time for the next Bitcoin bull run.

‘BTC may continue towards $9,150’

Dutch analyst Michael van de Poppe has tweeted his prediction of the Bitcoin price in the short term. He believes the flagship currency may retest $8,700 and, if it manages to hold there, then further movement towards $9,150 is likely, he says.

However, the analyst does not rule out a bearish outcome.

BTC 1
Image via Twitter

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is already changing hands at $8,886, as per CoinMarketCap.

‘A long trade to $9,300 and $9,800’

Trader ‘JOKER’ shows a temporary bottom formation on the chart. If a 1H candle closes above the $9,000 level, he points out, the BTC price may continue increasing towards $9,300 and then all the way to $9,800.

BTC 2
Image via Twitter

‘Another massive bull run for #BTC’

Financial analytical agency Weiss Crypto Ratings believes that mid-March may bring ‘an important low’ for digital assets on the market. However, after that, it believes another massive bull market for Bitcoin is likely to start.

The agency speaks of the time after the halving. It then asks its subscribers to guess how high the Bitcoin price will go.

‘Bitcoin will benefit from negative bank rates’

Crypto trader Carl Eric Martin has shared news that the Central Bank of Australia is cutting its interest rates to a record low level of 0.5 percent – due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Crypto YouTuber IvanOnTech is certain that, despite its highly negative impact on the economy, Bitcoin is going to benefit from it.

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 18:31
    Alex Dovbnya

    Microtask platform StormX makes it cryptocurrency cashback feature available for mobile users

Cover image via u.today
Seattle-based startup StormX, which lets its uses earn satoshis via micro-tasking, recently announced the addition of a new cryptocurrency cashback feature called StormShop to its StormPay app on Android and iOS.  

One can now receive up to 40 percent of their purchases in Bitcoin (BTC) or four other supported cryptocurrencies, which include the company's native STORM token. Crypto is deposited after the expiration of the item's return period.    

StormPay already supports thousands of online stores, including such retail titans as Samsung and Microsoft.  

"We are now able to reward shoppers with some of the most secure and popularly adopted cryptocurrencies in the world when they shop online at their favorite retail stores," said StormX CEO Simon Yu. 

The StormShop feature was initially launched back in November 2019 as a Google Chrome extension. By integrating it into its mobile app, StormX made a significant step towards enhancing the e-commerce experience of its customers.   

That said, StormX will have to face tough competition in the crowded Bitcoin rebate market niche. As reported by U.Today, Lolli, the cryptocurrency firm that allows online shoppers to get BTC rewards, recently appeared on CNBC's list of the top 100 VC-backed startups. 

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Litecoin News
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

