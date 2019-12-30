Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Drop Below $7,000 After Failing to Break Above Key Resistance Level

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Sorry bulls, the ball is not in your court yet as Bitcoin faces a possible drop below the $7,000 level

Cover image via 123rf.com

Things have turned south for Bitcoin, the world's leading digital currency, after its attempt to break above the $7,700 level was brutally rejected once again.  

Now, according to cryptocurrency trader Josh Rager, the top cryptocurrency could make another lower high after bulls failed to push the BTC price higher. A succession of higher lows means that Bitcoin is still in a downtrend, and a significant drop could be on the cards. 

 

Bitcoin Price
image by @Josh_Rager

Marker analyst Kevin Svenson points to the fact that Bitcoin is still caught in a five-month falling channel. According to Svenson, the recent retest of the resistance didn't mean anything for the bulls.           

Bitcoin Price
image by @KevinSvenson_

Must Read
Bitcoin Price and Trump: Mike Novogratz Makes Surprising 2020 Predictions - READ MORE

Trader Nebraskan Gooner has provided an update on his fractal analysis, predicting a drop below the $7,000 level. Conversely, BTC could surge up to $8,000 if it manages to record a convincing break above the recent high. 

The Bitcoin fractal
image by @nebraskangooner

Even though a dip below $7,000 seems very likely at this point, Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments recently opined that Bitcoin might never trader under $6,000 again the Hash Ribbons indicator flashed a rare buying opportunity.      

At press time, the leading cryptocurrency is changing hands at $7,369. Notably, BTC's dominance has slipped below the 68 percent level on the heels of Ethereum's five percent price increase.          

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

0
📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

Must Read
Low XRP Price Has Two Possible Main Reasons: Mati Greenspan - READ MORE

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

Subscribe to U.Today on Facebook, and get involved in all top daily cryptocurrency news, stories and price predictions!
#Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website