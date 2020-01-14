BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Surge Above $9,100: Growth Indicator By Crypto Trader

📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Today Crypto Twitter turned extremely bullish as the Bitcoin (BTC) price surged almost 8% in a few hours. It looks like $9,000 by the end of Tuesday isn't impossible.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Luke Martin, crypto trader and analyst, founder of The Coinist Daily research service, ‘announced’ that one old traders’ motto still works in 2020.

Buy the Bitcoin (BTC) dip in 2020

Mr. Martin shared his positive forecast on the TradingView chart. He suggests that January 7, 2020 was the date of the green reversal.

The ongoing bullish rally is therefore a part of the process that started one week ago when the BTC price was $7,520 or 14,6% lower than today. 

$9,100 is only one milestone away

Moreover, Bitcoin (BTC) may soon break to a two-month high. According to Mr. Martin, Bitcoin (BTC) only needs to hold the $8,600 level by the end of the day. If this occurs, we should get prepared for $9,100 for BTC.

The last time Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $9,000 was on November 11, 2019, or nine weeks ago.

Have you already shorted your Bitcoin (BTC) funds? Be honest in the Comments section!

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

You Can Now Trade Tron (TRX) with 75x Leverage on Binance

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Tron (TRX) bulls and bears can now put their money where their mouth is with the help of the TRX/USDT perpetual contract launched by Binance

Cover image via 123rf.com

Binance Futures, the futures trading platform of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has just introduced a perpetual contact for Tron (TRX) that is paired to flagship stablecoin Tether (USDT). The new contract will become available for trading on Jan. 15.      

Traders will be able to go long or short on TRX with up to 75x leverage. For example, those who choose the highest leverage will be able to hold 7,500 USDT worth of TRX after depositing 100 USDT as collateral.     

In order to gain a competitive advantage, Binance decided to bump up the maximum leverage to 125x back in October. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claimed that there is great demand for high-leveraged trading instruments among institutional investors.  

“Binance Futures offers a fast and stable platform that is designed by traders for traders. We have seen an increase in institutional participation in trading, and these professional traders seek out the most efficient ways to trade very quickly, both in terms of cost and performance."

Binance's futures platform, which continues to chip away at the market share of derivatives trading behemoth Behemoth, also launched perpetual futures contracts for XRP and Litecoin. 

Despite the growing popularity of derivatives trading, users should be fully aware of the fact that they are at great risk of getting liquidated and losing all their money if their trade doesn't work out.   

#TRON News #Binance News #Cryptoсurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

