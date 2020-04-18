Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Skyrocket Right After Halving, Investor Foresees 'No Selling Pressure'

News
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 18:00
Vladislav Sopov
Bitcoin (BTC) halving is among the most mysterious events within the crypto’s history. Seasoned investor and Bitcoin educationist Preston Pysh shares his views.
Preston Pysh, Founder of The Investor's Podcast Network and Buffet's Books, named three price movement cycles for Bitcoin (BTC), which could follow the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

No Selling Pressure in the Cards

According to Pysh, the halving itself will boost the profits for efficient miners. As a result, they won't be interested in selling their Bitcoins (BTC) because the price may grow.

At the same time, speculators will be active and try to make the price go through the roof in the face of decreased supply and greed-powered demand. In general, this price surge will bring the Bitcoin (BTC) to a new 'stock-to-flow' orbit.

Thus, the activity of speculators hand in hand with the confidence of miners may catapult the price of the flagship cryptocurrency to a new all-time high (ATH).

Miners' Nasty Surprise

Alongside this utopia, this idyllic picture will end painfully. Miners may start to capture the price margin in order to upgrade their rigs. New mining gear will enter the network hash rate with significant lag. In other words, due to the aggression of sellers, the price may drop for several months.

Within this recession, the periodical difficulty adjustment will assume particular importance. They will bring the network towards the another capitulation of inefficient miners. Once the unprofitable miners are decimated, the system will return to the balance predicted by the 'stock-to-flow' model.

As previously reported by U.Today, the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving will occur on May 13, 2020.

