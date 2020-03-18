Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Hit $50,000 Relatively Quickly: Three Arrows Capital CEO

📰 News
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:06
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    The CEO of Three Arrows Capital tweeted that if Bitcoin manages to hold at the current level, it may move close to $50,000 relatively quickly

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

While Bitcoin is fluctuating in the $5,200 zone, analysts and trading experts are sharing their predictions as to where the price of ‘digital gold’ may head next. While short-term forecasts range between $6,000 and well below $4,800, some are also sharing their take on the chance of BTC skyrocketing in the short term, despite the recent 50-percent plunge.

‘50K relatively quickly is possible’

The chief executive of Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, believes that Bitcoin has a chance of reaching the $50,000 level ‘relatively quickly’. In a recent tweet, he talks about several emerging markets that are about to face sovereign defaults.

He also reminds the community about the recent $700-bln QE initiative by the US Fed. This has set the US on an inflationary course, he tweets, which will be hard to reverse later on.

Due to the economic situation that is currently forming in the world, Su Zhu tweets, the price of BTC may surge to hit $50,000 if Bitcoin manages to hold its current levels.

He then adds:

“Whether you believe Bitcoin scarcity is socially enforced or absolute, in many emerging markets it will no longer be possible to even audit the money supply.”

Community disagrees

Some in the comment thread to Su Zhu’s tweets find this assumption hard to imagine, considering that just last week Bitcoin lost 50 percent of its value as the stock markets, gold and oil prices started to plunge.

User ‘Bitmexican’ tweeted:

“We just had Bitcoin drop 50% in a day during a period of turmoil in the traditional markets destroying its narrative of non correlation and being used as a hedge. Yet you're already talking about 50K relatively quickly? Please supply me with some of that hopium.”

Twitter user ‘Comeenw’ said:

“To go to 50K someone has to buy at 20 30 40. I’m wondering who would be crazy enough to buy these levels when $BTC has crashed easily by 50% in a day... guess you are over confident on your thesis.”

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallies as Trump Offers Free Cash to Americans - READ MORE

$50,000 this year predicted by ‘the prophecy’

A screenshot by an anonymous person that has been circulating on the Internet for a long while already, offers exact predictions for the Bitcoin price for 2019 and 2020.

It stated that in February 2020, Bitcoin was to hit $29,000, which failed. However, it says that in July this year, the Bitcoin price will hit $59,000.

However, in November 2020 the price should collapse to just $87, as per the anonymous prediction.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says
'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff

'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff
Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish

Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

📰 News
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 14:35
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    The second biggest currency is expected to test levels above the current $120 price mark and head for $140

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

After dropping to $99.08 on March 13, Ethereum (ETH) has managed to recover a little and at the time of writing is trading at the $120 level.

Traders are offering multiple scenarios on the coin’s further movement. Still they believe that the first thing Ethereum will do is test higher price levels.

‘Test of $135-140 likely to occur’

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ has shared his take on the ETH price scenario. Michael van de Poppe states that ETH is holding in the green area and expects it to rise high enough to test the $140 zone.

The analyst also says that should ETH lose turn red, he would expect it to go down towards $103-$80.

Heading down to $79

Trader ‘TamasAron’ from TradingView has shared an ETH/USDT chart on his page, on which he shows the way he expects ETH to move from its current position.

As per TamasAron, the second biggest currency is going to rise to $128 first but then it is likely to decline to the $79 zone. Both movements are going to be made within a downward trend, as per the chart.

ETH 1

Trader ‘Evgenicys’ from TradingView has put his prediction on the ETH price simply – bear flag.

ETH 2

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Hit $50,000 Relatively Quickly: Three Arrows Capital CEO - READ MORE

ETH may recover fast

As reported by U.Today previously, a blockchain researcher and a Placeholder partner Chris Burniske tweeted that Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to recover from their recent large-scale losses faster than other cryptocurrencies along with a few other coins.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says
'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff

'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff
Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish

Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Hit $56 as Analysts Turn Bullish