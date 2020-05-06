Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Briefly Hit $8,000-$6,000 after Halving, Expert Believes

Tweet-based article

Crypto educator IvanOnTech reckons that after the halving, Bitcoin may well show a brief reverse to the $8,000-$6,000 levels

The Bitcoin halving is to occur in five days and many are expecting the price to surge at least a little as soon as it happens. Big names are predicting six-digit prices for Bitcoin within a year or two after the event, which is significant for all the crypto industry.

However, a crypto expert and popular blogger believes that right after the halving, Bitcoin’s worth in USD may demonstrate a brief decline to the lows it has visited recently.

‘Dump to 6-8k is entirely possible’

IvanOnTech has taken to Twitter to remind the community about the approaching halving (five days to go) and say that the surge the BTC price had after the first and the send halving was significant.

“5 days until the #Bitcoin halving! Bitcoin rallied ~9,200% after the first halving and ~2,900% after the second. Never bet against Bitcoin.”

When asked about a possible decline of the price after the coming halving, Ivan agreed that it may happen:

‘Hype is over’

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that the community should take the approaching halving with calmer emotions. He seems to believe that the halving will not impact the Bitcoin price, at least not immediately, and says: ‘Life continues. Hype is over’.

He tweets:

“Today is Wednesday. Around 5 days until the halving. That’s going to be Monday or Tuesday. What will happen after Tuesday? It’s going to be Wednesday. Life continues. Hype is over. End of story. $BTC”

Inflation grows massive: John McAfee

The crypto baron John McAfee, one of those who do not believe in the COVID-19 threat and are essentially against the quarantine, has taken to Twitter to announce another threat, which is no less important – the rapidly growing inflation on food products in the US.

If the authorities continue keeping people under quarantine, he says, their savings will be worth nothing soon.

While McAfee is slamming USD, Catherine Austin Fitts, the Solari, Inc. president, is sharing her thoughts on US Treasuries. She says that savvy investors are dropping them and moving into precious metals or other safe haven assets.

“What would happen is that everyone would assume that the Treasuries are essentially worthless as a bond. Any investor worth his or her salt would shift into real assets, precious metals or stocks - which is what is happening now.”

