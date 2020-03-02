Back
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Bounce to $9,175, Then Hit Further Resistance

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 14:23
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    As the Bitcoin price is beginning to rise, crypto traders are turning bullish, expecting BTC to break $9,000 but a resistance may follow

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

For about a week already, Bitcoin has been fluctuating below the $9,000 level. It never dropped below $8,500 though. Presently, the flagship cryptocurrency is demonstrating a moderate rise.

Traders are gradually becoming optimistic, believing that BTC may well recover above the $9,000 price level soon.

‘We might see a bounce upwards here’

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe remains bullish on Bitcoin. He expects the BTC price to hit $9,175. If that happens, the analyst believes this is where BTC may bump into resistance.

BTC price 1
Image via Twitter

‘Higher prices coming’

Crypto trader @George1Trader also has a bullish take on the situation with Bitcoin. He states that BTC has broken above the mid-range and made a strong close on the 4-hour chart.

Seems as though the trader does not yet see a bearish sign.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Surge Over 9 Mln % in Next Financial Crisis: CZ Binance Hints - READ MORE

‘Reasons to be cautious’

Crypto trader ‘Joker’; however, is among those who are not so optimistic. He gives three reasons to be careful with bullish expectations on the major cryptocurrency.

“Three reasons to be cautious: 

1- #Bitcoin lost EMA(21 & 55) $9k - $8.8k support on the 3D chart.

2- MADC bearish cross and the selling momentum has increased.

3- #BTC finds resistance at $8800 - $9500 levels while supports are at $7300 - $7800 levels.”

BTC price
Image via Twitter

 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

Still Fret About Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Bitwise COO Names One Thing That Worries Him More

Still Fret About Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Bitwise COO Names One Thing That Worries Him More
Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic

Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 19:02
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    The U.S. charges two Chinese nationals who were linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group with laundering crypto via Apple gift cards  

Cover image via u.today
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

Two Chinese cryptocurrency criminals, Li Jiadong and Tian Yinyin, were charged by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Their indictment marks the strongest attempt of the Trump administration to curb cryptocurrency crime in North Korea. 

“The United States will continue to protect the global financial system by holding accountable those who help North Korea engage in cyber-crime,” said Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Must Read
Here’s How Much Bitcoin North Korea Amassed After Hacking Asian Cryptocurrency Exchanges - READ MORE

Laundering crypto with Apple gift cards    

Jiadong and Yinyin were trained to attack financial institutions as part of North Korea's Lazarus Group. The two alone were able to steal more than $100 mln by hacking two cryptocurrency exchanges.  

In total, Lazarus Group was able to steal $250 mln in 2018 by trickling one of the exchange's employees into downloading DPRK-attributed malware.  

Notably, Tian used Apple iTunes gift cards to transfer some of their ill-gotten coins.

Must Read
From Denuclearization to Decentralization: International Blockchain Conference in North Korea Scheduled For October - READ MORE

North Korea's secret power 

According to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury, crypto heists remains the main revenue source for the regime.     

As reported by U.Today, North Korean hackers target plenty of regions with Southeast Asia being its main target.

Despite the U.S. and countries publicly condemning its actions, the Hermit Kingdom continues to deny its involvement in the hacks and accuses the West of trying to tarnish its reputation. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Crime #North Korea
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

Still Fret About Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Bitwise COO Names One Thing That Worries Him More

Still Fret About Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Bitwise COO Names One Thing That Worries Him More
Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic

Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic