Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Bounce to $9,175, Then Hit Further Resistance

As the Bitcoin price is beginning to rise, crypto traders are turning bullish, expecting BTC to break $9,000 but a resistance may follow

For about a week already, Bitcoin has been fluctuating below the $9,000 level. It never dropped below $8,500 though. Presently, the flagship cryptocurrency is demonstrating a moderate rise.

Traders are gradually becoming optimistic, believing that BTC may well recover above the $9,000 price level soon.

‘We might see a bounce upwards here’

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe remains bullish on Bitcoin. He expects the BTC price to hit $9,175. If that happens, the analyst believes this is where BTC may bump into resistance.

‘Higher prices coming’

Crypto trader @George1Trader also has a bullish take on the situation with Bitcoin. He states that BTC has broken above the mid-range and made a strong close on the 4-hour chart.

Seems as though the trader does not yet see a bearish sign.

$BTC



Looking great. Broke above mid range and 4h just closed strong. Higher prices coming imo. Let's see! pic.twitter.com/tJwCp0Yb7i — George (@George1Trader) March 2, 2020

‘Reasons to be cautious’

Crypto trader ‘Joker’; however, is among those who are not so optimistic. He gives three reasons to be careful with bullish expectations on the major cryptocurrency.

“Three reasons to be cautious: 1- #Bitcoin lost EMA(21 & 55) $9k - $8.8k support on the 3D chart. 2- MADC bearish cross and the selling momentum has increased. 3- #BTC finds resistance at $8800 - $9500 levels while supports are at $7300 - $7800 levels.”

