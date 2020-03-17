Bitcoin (BTC) Price Looks Powerful Enough for $6,100 Right Now

Original article based on tweet

The Bitcoin price is fluctuating in the mid-$5,000 zone while traders are bullish and expecting Bitcoin to start testing higher levels

The flagship cryptocurrency has been trading in the mid-$5,000 area after dipping to the $4,900 zone on Monday. Despite the remaining stock market turmoil and the situation with the coronavirus getting worse around the globe, crypto traders are now showing the first signs of optimism regarding Bitcoin.

Is Bitcoin likely to hit $6,100?

Trader ‘The Crypto Dog’ shared his bullish stance, tweeting that Bitcoin is powerful enough to try and break above $6,000. In another tweet, the trader rephrased it, saying: ‘Bullish scenario in mind. Just playing it level by level for now.’

Technically, $BTC looks powerul and hungry for $6100 right now. — The Crypto Dog📈 (@TheCryptoDog) March 17, 2020

‘Range highs around $5,600-5,700 for a test’

Netherlands-based analyst, Michael van de Poppe (also known as ‘Crypto Michael’), is also bullish. He summarized the current market situation for Bitcoin, saying that, having turned the $5,200 level into support, BTC is preparing to test range highs at $5,600-$5,700 soon.

He also predicted that equity markets will demonstrate a bounce.

$BTC #BITCOIN



The good news here;

▫️ Held the $4,850 area for support.

▫️ Flipped the $5,200 level for support just now.



Looks like we're going to attack the range highs around $5,600-5,700 for a test.



Equity markets hit the upper limit band -> bounce seems likely. pic.twitter.com/58yivhPzod — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) March 17, 2020

‘Bitcoin should be ready to start its ascend’

Trader ‘Bitcoin Jack’ believes that Bitcoin is ready to start ascending. As per him, this is confirmed by price and time balance analysis.

This should now be ready, in terms of price and time balance analysis, to start its ascend



We are past our golden ratiohttps://t.co/1MCLvcPS41 pic.twitter.com/Wwj4hOjtZk — //Bitcoin 𝕵ack 🐐 (@BTC_JackSparrow) March 17, 2020

Twitter user @Axedna disagrees, referring to a wider spread of the COVID-19 virus, but the trader remains bullish.

“The virus is getting worse every day. People are losing their jobs all over the world. People are scared to go outside, Businesses are losing money, they aren't hiring and the stock market is plummeting. You still think it's up from here?”

Trader George tweets that BTC is going to see some upside movement. However, he is not in a rush to long it yet.