Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Looks Fine,' but $6,500 Is Still Possible: Top Crypto Trader

News
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 05:59
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin (BTC) price is readying for a pump to the $7,500 level, according to trader Scott Melker
Well-known crypto trader Scott Melker says that the Bitcoin (BTC) "looks fine," but he doesn't rule out a possible drop below the $6,500 level.

At the time of writing, the benchmark cryptocurrency is up by a modest 0.60 percent over the last 24 hours, changing hands at $7,172 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

Targeting $7,500

According to Melker, the BTC price has managed to flip a key level after breaking out of a local descending wedge, which is usually treated as a reversal pattern during downtrends.

The chartist says is currently in a dip-buying mode, with $7,500 being his next target. It is worth noting that the bulls already came close to touching this level on Apr. 7 before the price plunged back below $6,500 on Apr. 17.   

Melker says that it is possible that BTC could revisit this local low. 

An uphill run 

Meanwhile, trader and crypto analyst Christopher Jaszczynski has spotted a "textbook" bump-and-run reversal bottom. After a humongous bump in March, the leading cryptocurrency is consolidating before an uphill run.     

Jaszczynski predicts that Bitcoin could reach $10,500 in case of a breakout.   

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

