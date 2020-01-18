Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Touch $85,000 In Next Bull Run, Trading Expert Believes

Crypto trader Josh Rager predicts that the next Bitcoin peak might be lower than all other bulls are predicting - $85,000 maximum

With many analysts and financial experts predicting that the next peak of the Bitcoin price will be around $100,000, crypto trader Josh Rager expresses an unpopular opinion that the next Bitcoin price all-time high may be slightly lower.

$85,000 per BTC vs $100,000

The trading expert names the figure - $75,000 - $85,000, standing up to other Bitcoin bulls who expect the flagship crypto to hit at least $100,000 (and some even target at $1 mln per BTC).

As reported by U.Today previously, a recent survey made by Bitwise claims that around four percent of advisors in the financial sphere from the US believe that within several years to come Bitcoin is likely to reach a new high of over $100,000.

However, the majority of those who took part in the survey, reckon that the ‘father of crypto’ will be trading between the price marks of $7,000 and $24,999.

John McAfee refuses to eat his…words

The US presidential candidate and a prominent cryptocurrency supporter John McAfee believes that, according to ‘simple mathematics’ as he put it, the Bitcoin price is bound to reach $1 mln by 31 December this year, after the halving in May.

First he made a bet (saying that otherwise he would eat his manhood on TV) on $500,000 per BTC. However, later on he raised it to $1 mln.

Recently, however, Mr McAfee tweeted that he is not going to chew on his penis, since this public bet and a promise to eat one of his vital organs on TV was simply a ‘ruse’ for attracting new users to the cryptocurrency sphere.

And it worked, he said.

$9,300 per BTC in the short term

Crypto trader ‘TraderSZ’ believes that in the short term the next possible target for the BTC price is $9,300 – provided that Bitcoin can hold above the $9,000 area.

However, he continues, if BTC slumps, a correction may break out that will take the flagship coin down to $8,300.