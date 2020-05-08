Tweet-based article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Rip Back to Resistance at $14,000

Bitcoin is trading in the $9,800 area with traders being bullish and expecting BTC to break the $10,000 resistance any time soon

Now that Bitcoin could be on the verge of breaking the $10,000 level, many in the crypto community are sharing their bullish sentiment on Twitter. One trader expects BTC to test the $14,000 resistance soon.

However, some believe Bitcoin could reverse to conduct a major correction, shedding around $2,000 from the current value.

What are the chances that Bitcoin starts testing $14,000?

The trader known on Twitter as ‘D.I.Y Investing’ looks very bullish at the moment. He has shared an opinion that Bitcoin may return to testing the $14,000 level – where it almost arrived in July 2019.

He admits there may be a BTC price correction once Bitcoin flips $10,000. However, the trader doubts it and says that even if this does occur, it will be short-lived.

‘TraderSZ’ also seems bullish and expects the Bitcoin price action to continue:

“looking to buy up around 9400-9500 if we get there and find support...otherwise clean break above yday high i will look for continuation play #btc”

Major correction to arrive soon-ish?

Trader ‘Mayne’ has told his 64,100 followers that he expects a major Bitcoin correction to happen quite soon, which would push the king crypto about twenty percent down to the $8,000 level.

He asks Bitcoin bears on the take, how deep the retracement could be and their other opinions.

Max Keiser doubles down on his $400,000 long-term prediction

After recent news about billionaire Paul Tudor turning to Bitcoin as a hedge against the current quantitative easing program which recently took a new round, the prominent Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser says that hedge funds from Wall Street will now follow Tudor into Bitcoin.

Keiser says that now his $400,000 prediction for Bitcoin has become even more definite.

“Paul Tudor Jones is the ultimate alpha dog. Watch now as 10,000 hedge funds chase him down the Bitcoin rabbit hole. $400,000 now a LOCK”

The notorious crypto influencer ‘Bitlord’ has responded to the news about Tudor in typical fashion, criticizing him. Curiously though, Bitlord, who was previously an active XRP advocate, has now switched into Bitcoin, which is understandable.

He tweets:

“We don’t need some billionaire telling us bitcoin is the future (we already knew that). We need him market buying”

