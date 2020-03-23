Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer

Original article based on tweet

While Bitcoin is still failing to hold above the $6,000 level, crypto influencer Mia Tan has made a prediction that in two years BTC may be worth 15 times more than now

Despite the fact that Bitcoin is again trading below $6,000 after several major fluctuations since the recent drop, the Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has stated that 2020 is going to be the year of Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, crypto influencer Mia Tan dropped an indirect prediction that in two years Bitcoin may surge to 15 times more than its current price.

15x growth in two years?

Mia Tan has taken to Twitter to address those who are waiting for BTC to drop to $4,000 to stock up on it. The crypto influencer writes that since many are going to sell BTC in two years at a price 15 times higher, the difference between $4,000 and the current rate is relatively small for buying BTC.

It's amusing to see people trying to buy #bitcoin at a lower price.



It won't make sense if you buy #BTC at $4,000 or $6,000 now provided that you'll sell it in 2 years for 15 times what it's worth.



Where's your confidence gone? Don't miss the chance. — Mia Tam (@blockandchain) March 22, 2020

BTC heading down to $5,400

Netherlands-based analyst Michael van de Poppe tweeted that Bitcoin still looks weak. A test of $6,300 is possible before the decline continues, as per him.

The analyst expects the flagship crypto to continue dropping towards $5,400. However, he warns, traders should keep in mind the chance of a further decrease towards $4,800-$4,200.

$BTC #BITCOIN



Dead cat bounce towards $6,350-6,400 is done.



Now hanging around support of $5,750-5,800.



Still looking weak.



First zone for longs for me would be the green area around $5,250-5,400 (scalps).



Mainly lower levels to be watched; $4,200/4,800. pic.twitter.com/QaC1FtF5BM — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) March 23, 2020

‘A surge back above $6,000 possible’

Trader ‘C2M’ believes that BTC may still break through the $6,000 level. He also tweeted that a bullish sign would be if Bitcoin reclaimed the swing low it reached on November 25 of last year – when the price was hanging in the $7,000 area.

$BTC



This week's range I will be trading with.

I'm not ruling out a dirty wick back into range high again, even though we're trading below the weekly open.



If it does this is where I want to look for a short on weakness.

Reclaim of the Nov 25 swing low would be bullish. pic.twitter.com/mW2FOKUYqQ — C2M (@C2M_Killmex) March 23, 2020

BTC hash rate surges drastically

On March 22, user ‘glassnode alerts’ tweeted that the Mean Hash Rate of Bitcoin had risen substantially. The hash rate was up over 18 percent compared to the previous value.