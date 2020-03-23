Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer

Mon, 03/23/2020 - 10:19
  • Yuri Molchan

    While Bitcoin is still failing to hold above the $6,000 level, crypto influencer Mia Tan has made a prediction that in two years BTC may be worth 15 times more than now

Despite the fact that Bitcoin is again trading below $6,000 after several major fluctuations since the recent drop, the Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has stated that 2020 is going to be the year of Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, crypto influencer Mia Tan dropped an indirect prediction that in two years Bitcoin may surge to 15 times more than its current price.

15x growth in two years?

Mia Tan has taken to Twitter to address those who are waiting for BTC to drop to $4,000 to stock up on it. The crypto influencer writes that since many are going to sell BTC in two years at a price 15 times higher, the difference between $4,000 and the current rate is relatively small for buying BTC.

BTC heading down to $5,400

Netherlands-based analyst Michael van de Poppe tweeted that Bitcoin still looks weak. A test of $6,300 is possible before the decline continues, as per him.

The analyst expects the flagship crypto to continue dropping towards $5,400. However, he warns, traders should keep in mind the chance of a further decrease towards $4,800-$4,200.

Bitcoin (BTC), Gold (XAU) Best Assets for Hedging in 2020: Crypto Expert - READ MORE

‘A surge back above $6,000 possible’

Trader ‘C2M’ believes that BTC may still break through the $6,000 level. He also tweeted that a bullish sign would be if Bitcoin reclaimed the swing low it reached on November 25 of last year – when the price was hanging in the $7,000 area.

BTC hash rate surges drastically

On March 22, user ‘glassnode alerts’ tweeted that the Mean Hash Rate of Bitcoin had risen substantially. The hash rate was up over 18 percent compared to the previous value.

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:06
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Telos (TLOS) is one of the most popular smart contract platforms on EOS.IO software. The latest events prove its team is vigilant on fraud against decentralization

As it is based on EOS.IO public software, the Telos Network utilizes a Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus. Misbehaving validators can easily ruin the decentralization of such systems since just a few validators operate the voting power of numerous delegators.

Crime

According to an official statement from the Telos Foundation, they revealed that some block producers were involved in inappropriate shared access to signing keys of block producers. This, in turn, resulted in network over-centralization and degradation of its security.

The best part of the story is the fact that some of the corrupted block producers also held positions in the Telos Foundation. Thus, malefactors were able to affect the development and marketing progress of the whole project.

To protect network security from further degradation, they decided to make appropriate adjustments to the Telos Foundation board and various board member responsibilities.

Punishment

Three system-level managers of the Telos Foundation were penalized for the disclosed episodes of corruption

  • Daniel Uzcátegui has been removed from the board as of March 11th, 2020.
  • Richard Bryan will remain on the board in his position as CFO but is ceasing operation of the Telosdac “telosdacnode” block producer.
  • Also, Rob James informed the board that he would be stepping down from his position as a Telos Foundation board member.

According to the Telos Foundation rules, outgoing board members remain in the organization for thirty days after their resignation or notice of removal as ex-officio members to transition their responsibilities to the remaining members. 

EOS-Based Fork's Architect on Telos Plans: DEX, Stablecoins, DAOs - READ MORE

The Telos project is a platform for EOS.IO-based dApps and DAOs. It also develops decentralized data storage systems.

