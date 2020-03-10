Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit $20,000 by Year’s End: Prominent Crypto Trader

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 14:30
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Top crypto trader and YouTube blogger shares with U.Today his take on why Bitcoin may reach $20,000 by the end of 2020

Cover image via U.Today
Contents

In a recent interview with U.Today, top crypto YouTuber and Bitcoin trader Carl Eric Martin shared his view on why the Bitcoin price may surge this year to reach $20,000 by the end of 2020.

Right now, Bitcoin has regained a tiny bit of its losses and, at press time, the major cryptocurrency is trading slightly above $8,000, as per figures from CoinMarketCap.

‘BTC inflation to get cut in two’

Carl Eric Martin is a strong Bitcoin believer and he reckons that, by the end of 2020, BTC is going to surge to at least $20,000.

The main reason, Martin says, is going to be the Bitcoin halving in May. Martin claims the halving is a crucial event, as it will drive inflation rates to half of what they are now. And this happens every four years, he says. Thus, Bitcoin was initially made to resist inflation.

‘Previous halvings radically pushed the price up’

This is going to be the third Bitcoin halving and, after the previous two, Martin says, the BTC price received substantial momentum. However, it does not necessarily mean that this time the major crypto will soar in price, he adds.

He predicts that the attention from the market to Bitcoin before and after the halving is going to be tremendous.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fills CME Gap, Traders Bullish on $8,500 Target - READ MORE

'Very bullish regarding June 2020'

The trader also said that he is particularly bullish on June 2020, as this will be the month right after the halving. However, the price surge could take place, as per him, only by the year’s end – BTC may hit $20,000.

Even if the flagship currency does not hit $20,000 by the end of 2020 or early 2021, by that time BTC will still be worth much more than it is today, Carl said.

His attitude towards Bitcoin is as follows:

“I believe that Bitcoin is fundamentally game changing and it's a huge revolution for the world economy and actually the world in general. It's a paradigm shift.”

 

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #TheMoonCarl

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180

Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180
Bitcoin (BTC) Options Volumes Record New All-Time High as Volatility Surges

Bitcoin (BTC) Options Volumes Record New All-Time High as Volatility Surges
TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Are Bears Accumulating Efforts for Another Drop?

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Are Bears Accumulating Efforts for Another Drop?
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180

📰 News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 15:20
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Traders are making bearish forecasts, predicting that Ethereum (ETH) is likely to decline towards $180

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

As Bitcoin has stepped over the $8,000 threshold and started going up, the rest of the crypto market seems to be in the green as well. Ethereum is trading at $204, showing a rise by 2.43 percent, as per CoinMarketCap.

Still, traders on Twitter and on TradingView are expecting the second largest cryptocurrency to follow a bearish scenario. The target they have set to far is located at the $180 mark.

Doubts about an upward breakout

Analyst Michael van de Poppe has shared a chart with a level for a bullish breakout of Ethereum. However, he tweets about his doubts regarding the upward movement.

The analyst rather expects ETH to nosedive below the $200 level – down to $170-$180.

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) Developer Suggests Two Ways of Solving Antminer E3 Issues - READ MORE

Bearish support from other traders

Several other traders on TradingView have also shared bearish scenarios on the further ETH movement, naming the next stop for the ETH price to be $180. ETH is forming a bearish flag, as per them.

ETH price

As a reminder, a month ago, on February 6, Ethereum broke through the $200 resistance and went higher. Now, it may reverse and return to the previous price level.

Crypto trader @George1Trader believes that either scenario is possible – ETH will either increase to reach $221 or it will drop into the $200 area.

Earlier, analysts predicted that ETH was likely to break out of the trading range and surge towards $220 and then towards $449.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180

Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Drop, Targeting $180
Bitcoin (BTC) Options Volumes Record New All-Time High as Volatility Surges

Bitcoin (BTC) Options Volumes Record New All-Time High as Volatility Surges
TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Are Bears Accumulating Efforts for Another Drop?

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Are Bears Accumulating Efforts for Another Drop?