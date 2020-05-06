BTC
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit $100,000 by 2022, Aurum Capital Ventures Predicts

News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 09:25
  • Yuri Molchan

    As the BTC halving nears, more bullish price predictions emerge. Mining company Aurum Capital Ventures expects Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by 2022

Contents

With only five days left before the next halvening, which will cut Bitcoin miner rewards in half, the community is seeing more analysts and entities coming up with bullish BTC price forecasts containing six digits for the after-the-halving period.

A Morgan Creek Digital co-founder has shared one of them, saying that mining company Aurum Capital Ventures expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 by 2022.

Bitcoin may hit $100,000 by 2022

As per the Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Jason A. Williams, mining company Aurum Capital Ventures expects Bitcoin to surge as high as $100,000 by 2022 after the halving event takes place in five days.

That is a small mining company that was set up a few years ago (in 2016) by JP Baric who, at that time, was twenty-two. Last year, the company expanded and had eleven staffers on its payroll.

Bitcoin expected to reach $115,212 in 2021

The CEO of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, believes that in August 2021, the price of Bitcoin is likely to grow as high as $115,212. He made this conclusion based on the change in the stock-to-flow ratio across each halving.

Morehead shares the details of this forecast in a letter to investors published on Medium.

In the letter, Morehead analyzes the current economic recession both in the US and on a global scale caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Comparing it with the previous financial crisis of 2008-2009, he states that the current situation is much worse and the economy will not be able to make a V-shaped recovery.

“I believe it will take society a long time to come to grips with the reality that we need to learn to co-exist with the virus. Until that time, the economy — and all the complexity of life on so many levels — will flatline.”

As for the Bitcoin price after the halving, the letter says that previously the flagship crypto bottomed for 459 days before a halving, then it went up as the event approached and surged afterward.

Morehead writes that in the current cycle, the market bottomed for slightly over 500 days. He believes BTC will peak in August 2021 and hit $115,212, if history is to repeat itself.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation Recovers From COVID-19. Is This Bullish?

News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:20
  • Vladislav Sopov

    It's hard to believe there is any economic process in 2020 that has already mitigated the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak and is back on track. Willy Woo has found one

Contents

Bitcoin (BTC) whales, i.e. top wallets of the Bitcoin (BTC) network holding insane amounts of 1,000+ BTC each (more than $9M at press time) have demonstrated inspiring behavior amid the turbulent Q1, 2020.

Bullish indicator from whales

Seasoned trader and analyst Willy Woo posted a chart that demonstrates the correlation between the number of wallets that store 1,000+ BTC and the Bitcoin (BTC) price. He used data from top on-chain analytical team Glassnode.

According to the chart, the number of fat cats in Bitcoin (BTC) started a rally in mid-January, 2020. After the tremendous Crypto Black Thursday crash, whale accumulation stopped for a couple of days. But shortly after they regained momentum.

Mr. Woo even highlighted that Bitcoin (BTC) whale accumulation was 'unperturbed by the COVID crash', disregarding the mid-March stop. All in all, this setup looks 'macro bullish' for the well-known trader.

Accumulation or reaccumulation?

The concept of accumulation as the most influential process behind Bitcoin (BTC) price movements has been mentioned by numerous analysts and educationists. E.g., Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital believes that Bitcoin (BTC) was in an accumulation phase in Q4, 2019.

Based on this approach, he accurately predicted the painful Bitcoin (BTC) price drop of Q1, 2020 prior to the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

