Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit $100,000 by 2022, Aurum Capital Ventures Predicts

As the BTC halving nears, more bullish price predictions emerge. Mining company Aurum Capital Ventures expects Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by 2022

With only five days left before the next halvening, which will cut Bitcoin miner rewards in half, the community is seeing more analysts and entities coming up with bullish BTC price forecasts containing six digits for the after-the-halving period.

A Morgan Creek Digital co-founder has shared one of them, saying that mining company Aurum Capital Ventures expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 by 2022.

Bitcoin may hit $100,000 by 2022

As per the Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Jason A. Williams, mining company Aurum Capital Ventures expects Bitcoin to surge as high as $100,000 by 2022 after the halving event takes place in five days.

That is a small mining company that was set up a few years ago (in 2016) by JP Baric who, at that time, was twenty-two. Last year, the company expanded and had eleven staffers on its payroll.

Aurum Capital Ventures states in today’s call that #Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by 2022. — JWilliamsFstmed (@JWilliamsFstmed) May 5, 2020

Bitcoin expected to reach $115,212 in 2021

The CEO of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, believes that in August 2021, the price of Bitcoin is likely to grow as high as $115,212. He made this conclusion based on the change in the stock-to-flow ratio across each halving.

Morehead shares the details of this forecast in a letter to investors published on Medium.

#bitcoin could hit $115,212 in Aug 2021 based on the change in the stock-to-flow ratio across each halving.



More details here: https://t.co/fMYDXAT5qy pic.twitter.com/02uCpVoGKN — Dan Morehead (@dan_pantera) May 5, 2020

In the letter, Morehead analyzes the current economic recession both in the US and on a global scale caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Comparing it with the previous financial crisis of 2008-2009, he states that the current situation is much worse and the economy will not be able to make a V-shaped recovery.

“I believe it will take society a long time to come to grips with the reality that we need to learn to co-exist with the virus. Until that time, the economy — and all the complexity of life on so many levels — will flatline.”

As for the Bitcoin price after the halving, the letter says that previously the flagship crypto bottomed for 459 days before a halving, then it went up as the event approached and surged afterward.

Morehead writes that in the current cycle, the market bottomed for slightly over 500 days. He believes BTC will peak in August 2021 and hit $115,212, if history is to repeat itself.