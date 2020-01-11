BTC
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Float in $7,500-$8,250 Range Next Month or Two: Crypto Trader

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    A crypto trader believes that over the next month or two the Bitcoin price will stay between $7,500 and $8,520, the next few weeks will be crucial here, he says

Cover image via 123rf.com

Contents

At press time, the major cryptocurrency is changing hands at the price of $8,109. Bitcoin surged and touched the $8,400 area after the US launched a missile strike on Iran. The crypto Twitter became filled with sarcastic and serious posts that in order to see how the Bitcoin price goes to the moon, the community needs a major war.

However, when the US President Donald Trump started solving the issue with Iran through diplomacy rather than further missile arguments, BTC quotes dumped a little.

BTC to be range-bound for the next 35-70 days

Now, crypto trader @MacnBTC predicts that the price of ‘digital gold’ is likely to float in $7,500 to $8,520 range over the next month or two. He believes that the situation will become clear within the upcoming few weeks.

“Bitcoin will way outperform gold”

A major investor Preston Pysh, one of the hosts of the Investor’s Podcast, has recently tweeted that in his view, Bitcoin will eventually do better than gold, outperforming it tremendously. He also bashed those investors who buy bonds, saying that all these securities are denominated in fiat currencies and will bring them a lot of difficulties in the long-term prospect.

Bitcoin Hopium

Some traders and investors remain incredibly bullish on Bitcoin, drawing rosy pictures of the future when they make a fortune on their BTC and quietly criticize those who are not in a rush to buy BTC at the current price.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Original U.Today article

BTC, BCH, BSV, EOS Price Prediction - Altcoins Have Overtaken Bitcoin. Is the Market Reviving?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Has the overall cryptocurrency market growth started?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Although Bitcoin did not decide whether to move up or down, altcoins took this chance to show significant growth. Almost all the top coins outperformed BTC in terms of price growth.

Below are the key data of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and EOS.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$146 267 576 343

$8 056,92

$29 060 633 800

2.45%

Bitcoin Cash

BCH

$4 787 962 232

$262,83

$3 149 389 094

8.29%

Bitcoin SV

BSV

$2 854 122 412

$157,96

$2 241 822 967

25.97%

EOS

EOS

$2 814 563 318

$2,97

$2 981 085 025

7.93%

BTC/USD 

Despite the fact that the price of the leading crypto risen by only 2.58% over the last day, the growth over the weekend amounted to almost 10%.

Looking at the 4H chart, Bitcoin is facing a rollback after a sharp rise from the level of $6,850. Currently, it is trying to fix the area at $8,036 which corresponds to 78.6% according to Fibonacci retracement.

However, if the bears continue to push the rate deeper, the next stop will be $7,796 (61.8%). This point is supposed to be a reversal point of the short-term bullish trend. 

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $8,026.

BCH/USD 

Bitcoin Cash has shown spectacular growth. The coin rate has rocketed by more than 40% since the beginning of 2020.

From a technical point of view, BCH has found a local high at $280, however, the current rise is not the end of a bearish trend. There is no accumulative volume, so it can be considered as a pump, rather than a trend reversal. In this case, the nearest price prediction is a correction to the closest support at the level of  $245.

At press time, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $263.33.

BSV/USD 

Bitcoin SV is the biggest gainer out of the top coins. The price has jumped over 25% over the previous day. The overall growth over the weekend has constituted more than 50%.

Bitcoin SV resembles Bitcoin Cash in terms of the trading patterns as its growth cannot also be considered as a start of the bullish trend. Applying the Fibonacci retracement, BSV is likely to face a correction to the level at $139 (61.8%). Such a scenario is about to happen in the nearest days.

At press time, Bitcoin SV is trading at $159.32.

EOS/USD 

EOS is also among the top gainers. The growth of the coin has made up 8.15% over the previous day.

According to the chart, the current growth looks more 'natural' than the price rise of Bitcoin SV and Bitcoin Cash as the trading volume index increases correspondently. The current growth may continue to $3.05 where the resistance of the Bollinger indicator is located. From that point, we can expect a drop to support at $2.90

At press time, EOS is trading at $3.006.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

