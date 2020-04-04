Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Enter $7,200 Zone If the Following Happens

-
$68.96
Interest per week
-
$3585.7
Interest per year
-
4.15%
Interest rate
At press time, Bitcoin has printed a small rise, reaching the $6,833 level. Traders believe that should the major crypto start pumping right away, it is likely to move above the $7,000 zone.
Bullish expectations about going over $7,000
Traders are carefully watching the BTC behaviour these days but some are bold enough to offer bullish scenarios. Trader ‘George’ assumes that if Bitcoin starts pumping right away, from $6,833, it has a change to break above $7,050.
Prior to that, though, his attitude was slightly less optimistic as he expected BTC to reach $6,875 and then head back down to $6,700, thus staying in the upper mid-$6,000 range.
Trader ‘Moiseiev_Yurii’ from TradingView also expects Bitcoin to reach the $7,200 area later today. He offers his reasons for that but warns that all traders must do their own research:
“Price trades in Uptrend. Price trades near support zone. Support zone is $6,850-$6,750. Support line. Follow Trend”
Potential roadmap to $2,000-$2,200
Trader @CryptoCapo_ is considering a potential plummet of Bitcoin price down to the $2,000-$2,200 levels by July this year. If his scenario plays out, BTC should afterwards rise to $3,850 after that fall.