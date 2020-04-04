U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Enter $7,200 Zone If the Following Happens

Sat, 04/04/2020 - 10:42
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin seems to be getting alive on charts and is posting a slight increase, so traders are expecting it to soar towards $7,200 if it holds the current level
At press time, Bitcoin has printed a small rise, reaching the $6,833 level. Traders believe that should the major crypto start pumping right away, it is likely to move above the $7,000 zone.

Bullish expectations about going over $7,000

Traders are carefully watching the BTC behaviour these days but some are bold enough to offer bullish scenarios. Trader ‘George’ assumes that if Bitcoin starts pumping right away, from $6,833, it has a change to break above $7,050.

Prior to that, though, his attitude was slightly less optimistic as he expected BTC to reach $6,875 and then head back down to $6,700, thus staying in the upper mid-$6,000 range.

Trader ‘Moiseiev_Yurii’ from TradingView also expects Bitcoin to reach the $7,200 area later today. He offers his reasons for that but warns that all traders must do their own research:

“Price trades in Uptrend. Price trades near support zone. Support zone is $6,850-$6,750. Support line. Follow Trend”

Potential roadmap to $2,000-$2,200

Trader @CryptoCapo_ is considering a potential plummet of Bitcoin price down to the $2,000-$2,200 levels by July this year. If his scenario plays out, BTC should afterwards rise to $3,850 after that fall.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

