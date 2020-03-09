Back
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely Heading for $7,350, Top Analysts Say

📰 News
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 08:14
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin has plunged below $8,000, major analysts and observers are expecting it to head lower and touch the $7,350 price level – then quickly reverse back to $10,000

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

On March 8, right on International Women’s Day, Bitcoin suddenly lost 10 percent plunging down to the $8,300 area. Right now, the major cryptocurrency is trading below the $8,000 level – at $7,928, as per CoinMarketCap.

Analysts are predicting an even harder fall in the short term. However, some expect Bitcoin to make a quick move back to the $10,000 mark.

Trader Carl Eric Martin (also known as The Moon Carl on YouTube and Twitter) has recently tweeted a reason behind Bitcoin’s fall. He wrote that it's due to the recent dump of 13,000 BTC onto the market by the Plus One crypto scam team – that’s 117 mln in USD.

‘BTC might hit $7,350-$7,500’

Looking at the Bitcoin charts, Michal van de Poppe says that Bitcoin is overdue for a bounce, however, unlikely to overcome the $8,500 level. The analyst rather expects the chief cryptocurrency to keep declining and hit the $7,500 or $7,350 after hitting $8,200 first.

BTC price

‘Bitcoin has to fill the gap and bounce’

Major YouTube crypto blogger and Bitcoin educator IvanOnTech has taken to Twitter to express his take on the current situation with the BTC fall.

Ivan believes that Bitcoin is plunging to fill the CME gap at $7,700. After it reaches this mark, Bitcoin is going to bounce, the expert states.

Must Read
Nouriel Roubini Destroys Main Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative - READ MORE

‘BTC going to bounce back to $10K real fast’

Code to Inspire co-founder John Lilic believes that the flagship currency is going to rush back to $10,000 pretty fast, expecting it to happen by midday Monday EST.

This dump, he states, is merely a market manipulation.

“The bounce back to $10k #bitcoin is going to be real fast perhaps my midday Monday EST. This recent dump is not anything other than the usual mkt manipulation, w/ crypto pundits trying to rationalize the macro news. If shit is really hitting the fan, I want crypto even more.”

The chief of digital assets at VanEck’s, Gabor Gurbacs, believes the following to be the reason for the current price plunge:

“The reason Bitcoin is crashing can be explained by the fact that, at the moment, there are more sellers than buyers.”

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #TheMoonCarl #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $220 While Breaking Out of Range

Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $220 While Breaking Out of Range
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still on Track to $100,000 Despite Recent Drop. This Analyst Explains Why

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still on Track to $100,000 Despite Recent Drop. This Analyst Explains Why
Nouriel Roubini Destroys Main Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative

Nouriel Roubini Destroys Main Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $220 While Breaking Out of Range

📰 News
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 10:26
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    The second largest currency is down thirty percent and has recently been trading in a flat range. However, analysts believe it is going to break out and hit $215-$220

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

Within just a couple of days, the Ethereum price has rolled down from the $249 price peak and is now trading at $206. The plunge coincided with Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano dismissing ETH as something close to fiat at the end of last week, saying that it is a mistake taking ETH for real money.

Crypto analysts remain bullish on Ethereum, expecting it to regain some of its earlier highs soon.

‘We may see a bounce towards $215-220’

Analyst Michael van de Poppe (aka Crypto Michael on Twitter) believes that Vitalik Buterin’s ETH is likely to soon head in the direction of $215-$220. However, later on, the analyst expects it to decline to even lower than it is now – to $170-$180 for a longer period. He tweets:

ETH 1

Bullish on ETH

Trader ‘CryptoWolf’ has a bullish take on ETH, posting a chart on which the ETH price is breaking from a Falling Wedge pattern. The trader marks the next spot for the coin’s rise at 0.02336 ($449) calling it a testing point.

ETH 3

Must Read
What Ethereum's 10% Overnight Plunge Shows About the "Alt Season" Future - READ MORE

‘Time for a bullish breakout’

Trader ‘Posty’ has shared a 12-hour ETH/BTC chart from Binance on which Ethereum continues trading in a flat range. If ETH is to break out in a bullish way, then now is the time, the trader tweets.

‘Posty’ calls Ethereum an indicator of when it is time to turn attention back to altcoins. He did not specify, though, what this indicator is telling him now.

ETH 2

Weiss Ratings responds to Pomp

As reported by U.Today over the weekend, financial analytical agency Weiss Ratings responded to Anthony Pompliano, the VC investor and Bitcoin lover,  after he slammed Ethereum earlier last week.

Pomp stated that believing ETH to be real money is a mistake, saying that this coin is similar to fiat and that developers want to build on Bitcoin much more than on Ethereum.

Weiss Ratings rebuked Pomp (without naming him) for supporting government-backed stablecoins, rather than ETH. The agency added that, at the moment, Ethereum is what is pushing the crypto industry forward. 

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $220 While Breaking Out of Range

Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $220 While Breaking Out of Range
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still on Track to $100,000 Despite Recent Drop. This Analyst Explains Why

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still on Track to $100,000 Despite Recent Drop. This Analyst Explains Why
Nouriel Roubini Destroys Main Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative

Nouriel Roubini Destroys Main Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative