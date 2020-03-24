Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Level That Could Resume Bull Trend Revealed by Tuur Demeester

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 05:58
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) could resume the bull trend if its price overcomes this key resistance level, according to Tuur Demeester

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

According to Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital, Bitcoin’s recent rebound is ‘encouraging’ despite its messy technical picture. The analyst predicts that the coin could resume its bull trend after overcoming the $6,300 resistance level. 

Must Read
Tuur Demeester Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $9,000 Is Likely Resistance - READ MORE

A thorny path to $7,000

Bitcoin staged a stunning recovery on March 19 when its price surged by more than 20 percent. However, the bulls failed to seize control on the very first attempt, and the price was violently rejected at this level. 

After two days of indecisive trading, the bulls once again pushed the price higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced open-ended QE. At press time, they are vying to flip the $6,900 resistance level, with the top cryptocurrency changing hands at $6,515. 

Must Read
Tuur Demeester: Bitcoin (BTC) Halving is Not Priced In, Here's The Proof - READ MORE

Bitcoin could still hit $2,000

Legendary commodity trader Peter Brandt recently noticed that BTC was in the middle of forming a bear flag. If this pattern gets completed, the price of the benchmark coin could collapse to the $2,000 level. 

While Demeester didn’t rule out that this could be the case, he did mention that this wouldn’t change his bullish stance on Bitcoin. 

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Behind Gold (XAU), Despite Overnight Surge: Peter Schiff

Bitcoin (BTC) Still Behind Gold (XAU), Despite Overnight Surge: Peter Schiff
64,000 BTC Accumulated on Anonymous Wallet After a Few Wires from Major Exchange

64,000 BTC Accumulated on Anonymous Wallet After a Few Wires from Major Exchange
Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Peak Fear' May Be In: Analysts

Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Peak Fear' May Be In: Analysts
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Still Behind Gold (XAU), Despite Overnight Surge: Peter Schiff

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:53
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Major Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has criticized BTC again, despite the overnight price surge of 18 percent, and stated that gold is in a bull market

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

On Monday, after the Fed’s announcement of ‘QE Infinity’, the price of Bitcoin soared past the $6,000 level and is now trading in the $6,600 area with analysts debating whether it will keep rising or show a massive reverse.

Overnight, Bitcoin added about 18 percent. However, the prominent Bitcoin opponent and gold advocate, Peter Schiff, stated that Bitcoin is still underperforming gold and the latter is in a bull market, unlike BTC.

‘Ignoring Bitcoin's 12% gain today’

The CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, has again taken to Twitter to stab at Bitcoin despite its significant overnight price gains, rising by around $1,000.

In his latest tweet, Schiff says that, despite the new quick gains, Bitcoin is still 35 percent below its 2020 high and just 3 percent up YTD.

Unlike BTC, says Schiff, gold is in a bull market. XAU is only 2 percent below its 2020 high and is up 7 percent year-to-date.

Schiff also says that now BTC is 65 percent below its 2017 high and that it may never reach a new high ever again, unlike gold.

Bitcoin has outperformed S&P 500

CIO of Arcane Assets and trader Eric Wall stated that over the past months Bitcoin has been outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Alex Kruger also recently tweeted that Bitcoin has been trading like a low beta stock as of late, which means that BTC is starting to behave like a safe haven asset. Trader Willy Woo shared a similar take on Monday.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Target $7,800, If This Happens - READ MORE

‘Might be testing the levels at $4,200 or $4,800’

As per the short-term prospects for Bitcoin, trader ‘Crypto Michael’ believes that BTC is likely to drop and test the $4,800-$4,200 area.

However, he reminded the community that low levels offer great opportunities for BTC investors.

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price #Peter Schiff

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Behind Gold (XAU), Despite Overnight Surge: Peter Schiff

Bitcoin (BTC) Still Behind Gold (XAU), Despite Overnight Surge: Peter Schiff
64,000 BTC Accumulated on Anonymous Wallet After a Few Wires from Major Exchange

64,000 BTC Accumulated on Anonymous Wallet After a Few Wires from Major Exchange
Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Peak Fear' May Be In: Analysts

Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Peak Fear' May Be In: Analysts