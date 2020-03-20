Bitcoin (BTC) Price Keeps Rising – Where Is It Headed Short Term?

Original article based on tweet

After Bitcoin gained over 20 percent on March 19, the crypto community is striving to see where the price will move from here, offering various versions

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has surged over 20 percent. Now, the crypto community is having heated discussions on whether the major cryptocurrency is going to keep rising or show another price collapse.

Some believe that as BTC continues decoupling from traditional markets, the price is going to continue upwards.

‘Targeting $6,600-6,800 as next level’

Analyst Michael van de Poppe has shared his take on further BTC movement. The closest targets for him are the $6,600-$6,800 levels, he tweeted, as people have again turned ultra-bullish, seeing that Bitcoin is recovering its losses quickly.

$BTC #BITCOIN



Plan remaining unchanged. Nice breakthrough here (and $ETH did hit $153).



But we're acting in resistances and I see people turning overly bullish again.



I think we'll still need to test lower levels for support and scaling out here.

Bias unchanged w/ break $6,800 pic.twitter.com/9tHZ0NfExu — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) March 20, 2020

Prior to that, ‘Crypto Michael’ wrote that a retreat back below $6,000 is quite possible:

“Looking okay here. Rejected at $6,400 and bounced from the $6,050 support (4H level). It might be that we test the highs one more time, take liquidity and then drop towards $5,800 / $5,600. Closing above and I'm targeting $6,600-6,800 as next level.”

Must Read Ripple CTO Says It’s Not Worth Pulling Money From Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now - READ MORE

‘Inverted Burj Khalifa’ price formation

Blockstream CEO Adam Back has commented on a Twitter post, calling the recent curve of the Bitcoin price crash an ‘Inverted Burj Khalifa’ price formation, which mustered a laugh from the author of the post - Nik Patel.

However, Adam Back says that Bitcoin is continuing to decouple from traditional markets, which is pushing liquidity into crypto exchanges.

The "Inverted Burj Khalifa" price formation? As decoupling re-asserts with liquidity reaching exchanges. — Adam Back (@adam3us) March 20, 2020

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Repeat December 2017 Moves: Here's Why - READ MORE

‘Time to be euphoric isn't here yet’

Trader ‘Livercoin’ has shared a chart that shows the curve of the recent Bitcoin market cap. Right now, it is $100 bln below the figure it showed when the price began to crash ($290 bln). As per CoinMarketCap, this index currently totals $121,552,198,126, showing a gradual increase.

It is too early for euphoria, he tweeted.