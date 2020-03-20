Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Keeps Rising – Where Is It Headed Short Term?

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 13:03
  • Yuri Molchan

    After Bitcoin gained over 20 percent on March 19, the crypto community is striving to see where the price will move from here, offering various versions

Contents

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has surged over 20 percent. Now, the crypto community is having heated discussions on whether the major cryptocurrency is going to keep rising or show another price collapse.

Some believe that as BTC continues decoupling from traditional markets, the price is going to continue upwards.

‘Targeting $6,600-6,800 as next level’

Analyst Michael van de Poppe has shared his take on further BTC movement. The closest targets for him are the $6,600-$6,800 levels, he tweeted, as people have again turned ultra-bullish, seeing that Bitcoin is recovering its losses quickly.

Prior to that, ‘Crypto Michael’ wrote that a retreat back below $6,000 is quite possible:

“Looking okay here. Rejected at $6,400 and bounced from the $6,050 support (4H level). It might be that we test the highs one more time, take liquidity and then drop towards $5,800 / $5,600. Closing above and I'm targeting $6,600-6,800 as next level.”

‘Inverted Burj Khalifa’ price formation

Blockstream CEO Adam Back has commented on a Twitter post, calling the recent curve of the Bitcoin price crash an ‘Inverted Burj Khalifa’ price formation, which mustered a laugh from the author of the post - Nik Patel.

However, Adam Back says that Bitcoin is continuing to decouple from traditional markets, which is pushing liquidity into crypto exchanges.

‘Time to be euphoric isn't here yet’

Trader ‘Livercoin’ has shared a chart that shows the curve of the recent Bitcoin market cap. Right now, it is $100 bln below the figure it showed when the price began to crash ($290 bln). As per CoinMarketCap, this index currently totals $121,552,198,126, showing a gradual increase.

It is too early for euphoria, he tweeted.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 18:41
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Blockchain behemoth Ripple apparently has massive plans for the upcoming years, according to Ripple's exec

Contents

Radio host Randi Zuckerberg, who is better known as a sister of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, recently posted quotes from notable figures in the crypto space with whom she did interviews on Sirius XM. 

One of them was Ripple's senior vice president of product management Asheesh Birla who predicted that Ripple would be 'really taking off' in the next two years. 

"I think will be really taking off in the next 2 years. The world order will be reshuffled using the blockchain technology. I think Asia will lead the pack," he said.  

Garlinghouse agrees

In response to Birla's comment, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, tweeted that he knew what he was talking about.        

It is worth noting that Garlinghouse himself doesn't shy away from revealing Ripple's ambitious goals. During his recent CNN interview, he revealed that the company could branch out into other industry niches beyond cross-border payments.      

Focusing on Asia

Ripple has recently made great progress when it comes to its expansion in the Asian market that is expected to be at the forefront of the new 'world order' with its embracement of the blockchain technology. 

In late February, it teamed up with three South Korean remittance companies before striking a deal with Thailand-based fintech player DeeMoney earlier this week.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

