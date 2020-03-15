Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Still Going to Reach New All-Time High, Says Top BitMEX Trader

📰 News
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 08:43
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    While the bears are celebrating a short-term victory, the most successful BitMEX trader says that Bitcoin (BTC) can still go to $30,000

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Prominent cryptocurrency trader AngeloBTC still stands by his prediction that the Bitcoin (BTC) price is going to reach a new all-time high of $30,000 even after the benchmark cryptocurrency witnessed its biggest crash in almost seven years.

Must Read
Mike Novogratz Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapsed - READ MORE

A ‘crazy’ price prediction 

AngeloBTC, who is famous for topping BitMEX’s leaderboard, is able to make a stir on crypto Twitter with one tweet. BTC holders still look forward to the predictions posted by this semi-retired whale. 

This time was no different, and Angelo’s back-to-back tweets about the stock market tanking crypto prices and Bitcoin still going to $30,000 inevitably went viral, with many of his followers expressing both excitement and criticism. 

It is worth mentioning the aforementioned price level is not supposed to mark the top of the next bull run. According to AngeloBTC, it is just his minimum take profit target.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst - READ MORE

$6K was on his cards

Back in October, the most successful BitMEX trader tweeted that he was ‘patiently waiting’ for the BTC price to hit $6K to add more sats to his long-term holdings. At that time, many bulls were in disbelief since the coin was changing hands above $8,100.

Despite the fake China pump that pushed BTC above $10,600 in late October, his prediction turned out to be spot-on. Bitcoin dropped to $6,500 on Nov. 18 before plunging even lower the following month. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) to Be Fine, Fallout Not Even Begun: Trader Scott Melker

Bitcoin (BTC) to Be Fine, Fallout Not Even Begun: Trader Scott Melker
TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Have Bearish Sentiments Become More Powerful?

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Have Bearish Sentiments Become More Powerful?
Brendan Blumer of Block.one Criticizes New EOS.IO (EOS) Worker Proposal System. Here's Why

Brendan Blumer of Block.one Criticizes New EOS.IO (EOS) Worker Proposal System. Here's Why

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Bitcoin (BTC) to Be Fine, Fallout Not Even Begun: Trader Scott Melker

📰 News
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 14:05
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Average crypto holders may not be those affected worst by the ongoing market crash. Seasoned trader and advisor Scott Melker explains what it means for the whole sector

Cover image via www.asktraders.com
Contents

Despite the huge losses cryptocurrency owners have beared, for the industry as a whole, the recent carnage has resulted only in a loss of trust in DeFi and strengthened criticism of crypto derivatives platforms. Trader and analyst Scott Melker believes that the current state is far from its worst.

Massive dysfunction exposed

According to Mr. Melker, we need to brace ourselves for the vanishing of crypto exchanges and blockchain services very soon. This could be a consequence of the overall immaturity of the crypto sector. 

This process could be cathartic for the blockchain industry, which will weed out weak and useless products. Meanwhile, other companies will benefit from the tough times. Mr. Melker is sure that:

Blockchain is the future. The few great companies and projects should and will rise to the top. 

Bitcoin (BTC) will be fine

Cryptocurrency prices, first and foremost - the price of the orange coin - is what the global community is worried about right now. Many analysts are trying to figure out whether the bottom is in.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Bottom Might Be Already In. Trader Explains Why - READ MORE

Mr. Melker is sure that it's too early for detailed price predictions. According to him, we're in an area of huge volatility as 'people will continue to pump and dump them'.

Nevertheless, he has no doubts about the future of the flagship blockchain: 'Bitcoin will be fine'.

At print time, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $5,555 on Binance, having won back almost 50% of Thursday's losses.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) to Be Fine, Fallout Not Even Begun: Trader Scott Melker

Bitcoin (BTC) to Be Fine, Fallout Not Even Begun: Trader Scott Melker
TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Have Bearish Sentiments Become More Powerful?

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Have Bearish Sentiments Become More Powerful?
Brendan Blumer of Block.one Criticizes New EOS.IO (EOS) Worker Proposal System. Here's Why

Brendan Blumer of Block.one Criticizes New EOS.IO (EOS) Worker Proposal System. Here's Why

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more