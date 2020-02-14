Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Now More Likely to Reach $100,000 After Hitting $10,000: Ex-Coinbase CTO

Former Coinbase CTO Balaji S. Srinivasan explains how the growth of the Bitcoin (BTC) price can be compared to the coronavirus epidemic

Balaji S. Srinivasan, former CTO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, says it is now more likely to cross the $100,000 mark now that it's trading above $10,000.

To prove his point, he compared BTC to the number of coronavirus cases that rapidly accelerated past 10,000.

In 2009, it was unlikely that BTC would cross $100k. But conditional on BTC having *already crossed* $10k, it was more likely to cross $100k.



On Dec 1, 2019 it was unlikely the virus would cross 100k cases. But having *accelerated* past 10k, it was more likely to cross 100k. pic.twitter.com/XzFvxKZbEC — Balaji S. Srinivasan (@balajis) February 13, 2020

Bitcoin and the coronavirus outbreak

At first glance, the idea of comparing Bitcoin to the deadly virus might seem absurd. However, Srinivasan explained that both of them can be modeled as stochastic processes. While there are no certainties, one can use GBMs and SEIR models to calculate the mathematical probability of different scenarios.

Now, because we can't run these experiments over again, the utility of these models is more limited than (eg) physics.



That is, there's only one multi-year rise of Bitcoin, only one #covid2019 epidemic (thankfully!). But you can do as many inclined plane experiments as you want. — Balaji S. Srinivasan (@balajis) February 13, 2020

The link between Bitcoin and the coronavirus might go far beyond math. As reported by U.Today, Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, claimed that Bitcoin (BTC) price pumps might be directly related to new coronavirus cases since the leading cryptocurrency now acts as a hedge asset.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee mentioned the Chinese pneumonic plague as one of the reasons why BTC was going to experience another rally in 2020.

No needs for narratives

While pundits like to create new narratives around Bitcoin, it's price appears to be gearing up towards $100,000 with or without military conflicts or epidemics. Legendary chartist Peter Brandt and Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that the price of BTC could end up in the six-digit reality as early as this year based on their technical analysis.