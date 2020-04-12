Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Likely to Plunge to $1K, Says Silk Road Founder. Here's When This Bear Market Could End

Forget about $100,000. 'Dread Pirate Roberts' Ross Ulbricht expects the leading cryptocurrency to plunge to $1K before another bull run

Cover image via wallpapersden.com

Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the infamous Silk Road dark web marketplace, has spotted 'a strong signal' for lower Bitcoin (BTC) prices.

According to his new price analysis that relies on the Elliott Wave theory, the price of the leading cryptocurrency could plunge to as low as $1,200.

Bitcoin's third bear market could end this June

Ulbricht states that BTC is currently in the last stage of its first cycle degree bear market. Wave II is comprised of three primary-degree waves, with wave C being the largest one.

It is not clear how low wave II can go, but Ulbricht notes that the two previous bear markets resulted in 86 percent and 94 percent drawdowns, which means that there is more pain in store for the bulls. Hence, he notes that a similar price plunge could take Bitcoin all the way down to $1,200.

According to Ulbricht, it's hard to estimate the duration of this bear market, but, based on the historical data, it could end this June.

'Estimating the extent and duration of wave II is difficult and imprecise. There is no limit to how low it can go (except $0) because wave I started at $0.'

image by medium.com

$14,000 is unlikely

Ulbricht also says that Bitcoin could invalidate this bearish scenario is its price surges back above $14,000 (its 2019 high). However, this turnaround seems 'unlikely to him.'

'If the price rises above the peak near $14,000, we will have to reevaluate our interpretation, but at this point that seems like a very unlikely scenario.'

Back in December, Ulbricht predicted that BTC could surge to $100,000 in 2020, but the drop below the start of wave 2 ($4,200) on March 12 made such a bullish scenario improbable.

However, if BTC were to drop to this level, Ulbricht would view it as a 'major buying opportunity' before the start of wave 3.