U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Likely to Plunge to $1K, Says Silk Road Founder. Here's When This Bear Market Could End

News
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 08:55
Alex Dovbnya
Forget about $100,000. 'Dread Pirate Roberts' Ross Ulbricht expects the leading cryptocurrency to plunge to $1K before another bull run
Cover image via wallpapersden.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the infamous Silk Road dark web marketplace, has spotted 'a strong signal' for lower Bitcoin (BTC) prices. 

According to his new price analysis that relies on the Elliott Wave theory, the price of the leading cryptocurrency could plunge to as low as $1,200. 

Related
Silk Road Founder Shares Update from Prison Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Bitcoin's third bear market could end this June 

Ulbricht states that BTC is currently in the last stage of its first cycle degree bear market. Wave II is comprised of three primary-degree waves, with wave C being the largest one.         

It is not clear how low wave II can go, but Ulbricht notes that the two previous bear markets resulted in 86 percent and 94 percent drawdowns, which means that there is more pain in store for the bulls. Hence, he notes that a similar price plunge could take Bitcoin all the way down to $1,200.  

According to Ulbricht, it's hard to estimate the duration of this bear market, but, based on the historical data, it could end this June.

'Estimating the extent and duration of wave II is difficult and imprecise. There is no limit to how low it can go (except $0) because wave I started at $0.'

image by medium.com 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Increase in Popularity on Dark Web

$14,000 is unlikely

Ulbricht also says that Bitcoin could invalidate this bearish scenario is its price surges back above $14,000 (its 2019 high). However, this turnaround seems 'unlikely to him.'

'If the price rises above the peak near $14,000, we will have to reevaluate our interpretation, but at this point that seems like a very unlikely scenario.'

Back in December, Ulbricht predicted that BTC could surge to $100,000 in 2020, but the drop below the start of wave 2 ($4,200) on March 12 made such a bullish scenario improbable. 

However, if BTC were to drop to this level, Ulbricht would view it as a 'major buying opportunity' before the start of wave 3. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Max Keiser with Lina Seiche on Bitcoin (BTC) Halving and Crypto’s Black Thursday: ‘A Few Bought the Dip’
Two COVID-19 Scenarios Named by Former Coinbase CTO: 'Either Green or Red Zone'
Oobit Kicks Off Platform for Comparing Crypto Asset Prices