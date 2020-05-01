Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Danger of Another Major Drop After Recovering from COVID-19 Sell-Off

News
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 20:00
Alex Dovbnya
After bouncing back from the terrible coronavirus crash, Bitcoin (BTC) faces another significant drop due to its gloomy technical picture
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Just days after erasing its coronavirus-driven drop, the Bitcoin (BTC) price is already on the ropes.

According to Bloomberg, the number one cryptocurrency is currently in overbought territory, with the RSI indicator sitting at 72.

image by bloomberg.com

Related
This Is Best-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Before Halving

A pullback seems imminent

Bitcoin started on a high note with a rally to $10,500 in mid-February. Remarkably enough, Bitcoin’s RSI readings were similar to where they are now when it reached the aforementioned level.

Meanwhile, trader Zoran Kole claims that the recently formed setup is reminiscent of the 2019 top of $13,777, which is why he expects a drop back to $7,600.  

While BTC is still holding above the $8,400 support, trader Josh Rager used the TD sequential indicator to determine that a pullback is due.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is 'Too Low': Twitter Reacts to Elon Musk's Jaw-Dropping Tweet

Can halving fix this?

Bitcoin bulls expect that the halving is going to save the day. However, Bitcoin analyst Aaron Brown doesn’t think that it will have a significant impact on the coin’s price action (just like the 2016 reward cut).

Meanwhile, the FOMO-driven rally that pushed BTC above $9,400 on Apr. 30 formed another lower high, which is an ominous sign who believe in a post-halving bull run.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy