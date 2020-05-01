Bitcoin (BTC) Price in Danger of Another Major Drop After Recovering from COVID-19 Sell-Off

After bouncing back from the terrible coronavirus crash, Bitcoin (BTC) faces another significant drop due to its gloomy technical picture

Just days after erasing its coronavirus-driven drop, the Bitcoin (BTC) price is already on the ropes.



According to Bloomberg, the number one cryptocurrency is currently in overbought territory, with the RSI indicator sitting at 72.

image by bloomberg.com

A pullback seems imminent

Bitcoin started on a high note with a rally to $10,500 in mid-February. Remarkably enough, Bitcoin’s RSI readings were similar to where they are now when it reached the aforementioned level.



Meanwhile, trader Zoran Kole claims that the recently formed setup is reminiscent of the 2019 top of $13,777, which is why he expects a drop back to $7,600.

While BTC is still holding above the $8,400 support, trader Josh Rager used the TD sequential indicator to determine that a pullback is due.

Can halving fix this?

Bitcoin bulls expect that the halving is going to save the day. However, Bitcoin analyst Aaron Brown doesn’t think that it will have a significant impact on the coin’s price action (just like the 2016 reward cut).



Meanwhile, the FOMO-driven rally that pushed BTC above $9,400 on Apr. 30 formed another lower high, which is an ominous sign who believe in a post-halving bull run.

