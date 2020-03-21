Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hitting $20,000 Wouldn't Be Surprising for Blockstream CEO. Here's Why

📰 News
Sat, 03/21/2020 - 09:10
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream who was quoted in Satoshi's white paper, says that Bitcoin hitting $20,000 would't seem surprising to him

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

According to a tweet posted by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, he was recently dreaming about the Bitcoin (BTC) price hitting $20,000. Notably, he thinks that it would not surprise him if that happened in real life due to the current market conditions. 

No decoupling  

The coronavirus crisis has created economic mayhem that has affected pretty much every asset class. Bitcoin also took a huge hammering last week together with global stocks.  

After BTC managed to recover 80 percent of its humongous drop, the S&P 500, the flagship index of the U.S. equities market, dragged it down once again on Friday. Due to another bloodbath on Wall Street, BTC dropped 20 percent from its yesterday's high of $6,951 before the bulls stepped in to push the price back above $6,000. 

BTC Price
image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin could rocket higher 

It is worth noting that Back accurately called Bitcoin's recent price spike. As reported by U.Today, he explained that dip buyers would soon start putting their cash to work.   

The drop that followed dampened bullish sentiment, but it remains to be seen whether this downtrend will continue. With the U.S. Federal Reserve firing new bazookas and the Bank of England promising to print an unlimited amount of money, there hasn't been a better time for Bitcoin to shine. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Adam Back

Sat, 03/21/2020 - 10:36
  • Alex Dovbnya

    A Japanese branch of the accounting behemoth Ernst & Young plans to launch an anti-counterfeiting blockchain service for tracking down fake sakes

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

EY Japan, a local branch of Big Four audit firm Ernst & Young, will roll out a blockchain-based service called 'SAKE Blockchain' that will allow sake drinkers to detect fake products, Nikkei reports. It could also be used for eliminating Japanese fruit counterfeiting. 

You don’t know what you drink

Sake is the national alcoholic beverage in Japan that is made from fermented rice. Its national export surpassed 23.4 billion yen ($223 million) last year. Hence, it comes as no surprise that fraudsters flood the Asian market with fake sake to get a chunk of this pie. 

"We cannot discover fake products without customers [making] inquiries,” one of the major Japanese brewers said. 

Another problem is that sake distributors fail to maintain the required temperature level of five degrees. Hence, those who consume the beverage outside of Japan do not get the quality they expect. 

The system, which is called 'SAKE Blockchain,' will provide information about the quality and accuracy of ingredients, the brewer's location, and temperature records. 

Blockchain and food transparency 

Blockchain has been used to increase the level of transparency in food supply chains for quite a while. As reported by U.Today, US retail giant Walmart partnered with IBM to use its enterprise blockchain Food Trust for tracking lettuce suppliers and preventing the spread of E. coli. 

Back in October 2018, Overstock's subsidiary Medici Ventures also acquired a 20 percent stake in a blockchain startup VinX that aims to prevent wine counterfeiting

#Blockchain News #Japan

