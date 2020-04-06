U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $7,000 – Where Will It Head Next?

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 07:19
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin (BTC) finally reaches the $7,000 level after the collapse on March 12
The price of digital gold has hit $7,034 on CoinMarketCap. The crypto trading heavyweight Binance spread the word about it on Twitter along with some other traders.

As reported by U.Today over the weekend, on Saturday analysts were expecting Bitcoin to climb to the $7,000 mark soon enough and then be off to $7,200.

On Saturday, BTC was trading at $6,833 and some traders from Twitter and TradingView believed it would be heading higher.

Now, analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ has launched a poll to see what his followers think about where BTC will move next – up towards $7,600 or down to the $6,400 level.

From the comments under the poll it is clear that users are expecting the flagship currency to continue ascending. The results of the poll show the same.

